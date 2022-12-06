Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
INTO THE WOODS Will Bring Broadway Cast to Cities Across America

The tour begins February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY.

Dec. 06, 2022  

The Broadway revival of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods, which concludes its twice-extended limited engagement at the St. James Theatre on January 8, will go on to play engagements in select cities across the United States. We've got all of the details on the cast, dates, and more!

The production, starring Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf - all reprising their Broadway roles - begins February 2023 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, following preview performances in Buffalo, NY.

Into the Woods, which became the first Broadway hit of the 2022/2023 season after its sold-out run at New York City Center Encores!, is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music supervision by Rob Berman, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

The cast will also include - direct from Broadway - Cole Thompson as Jack, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, David Patrick Kelly as The Narrator, Nancy Opel as Cinderella's Stepmother, Aymee Garcia as Jack's Mother, Ta'Nika Gibson as Lucinda, Brooke Ishibashi as Florinda, Kennedy Kanagawa as Milky White, Jim Stanek as the Steward, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Following Washington, D.C. (Kennedy Center Opera House), engagements are set for Boston, Massachusetts (Emerson Colonial Theatre); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Miller Theater); Charlotte, North Carolina (Blumenthal Performing Arts Center); Chicago, Illinois (James M. Nederlander Theatre); San Francisco, California (Curran Theater); and Los Angeles, California (Ahmanson Theatre). The production will tech and play preview performances in Buffalo, New York (Shea's Performing Arts Center). Additional cities to be announced.

Currently, the revival continues on Broadway at the St. James Theatre and has extended twice - by popular demand - through Sunday, January 8, 2023.

The complete list of engagements is available at https://intothewoodsbway.com with additional dates to be added shortly.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in more than 20 years.

Into the Woods is produced on Broadway by Jujamcyn Theaters; Jordan Roth; New York City Center; Daryl Roth; Hunter Arnold; Concord Theatricals; Nicole Eisenberg; Jessica R. Jenen; Michael Cassel Group; Kevin Ryan; ShowTown Productions; Armstrong, Gold & Ross; Nicole Kastrinos, Executive Producer.

Tour Dates

Buffalo, NY
02/18/2023 - 02/19/2023
Shea's Performing Arts Center

Washington, D.C.
02/23/2023 - 03/19/2023
Kennedy Center Opera House

Boston, MA
03/21/2023 - 03/26/2023
Emerson Colonial Theatre

Philadelphia, PA
04/04/2023 - 04/09/2023
Miller Theater

Charlotte, NC
04/11/2023 - 04/16/2023
Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Chicago, IL
04/25/2023 - 05/07/2023
James M. Nederlander Theatre

San Francisco, CA
06/20/2023 - 06/25/2023
Curran Theater

Los Angeles, CA
06/27/2023 - 07/30/2023
Ahmanson Theatre


