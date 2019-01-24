Wake Up With BWW 1/24: TRUE WEST Opens, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! First, we'd like to wish a happy opening night to the company of True West!

In other news, yesterday it was announced that a Michael Jackson musical will premiere in Chicago, and is aiming for Broadway in 2020!

We also learned that Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon are bringing Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune to Broadway this Spring! The show will begin in May at a Shubert theatre to be announced.

The rumor mill continues about an upcoming Broadway production of Dreamgirls as well, following an Equity Audition notice.

The original Ogie from the film version of Waitress, Eddie Jemison, will make his Broadway debut reprising the role in the stage production! He begins performances on February 11.

1) Breaking: Michael Jackson DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH to Premiere in Chicago, Broadway Bound 2020

The previously confirmed stage musical inspired by the life of 'The King of Pop' (currently in development) has its title, and premiere dates have been set.. (more...)

2) Laura Benanti Comments on Lauren Ambrose's Run in MY FAIR LADY

Many were surprised when Lauren Ambrose was cast as Eliza in My Fair Lady; no one was surprised when Laura Benanti was announced to take over. Benanti's passion for the role aside, she always seemed the perfect fit. In a recent Instagram post, Benanti paid tribute to Ambrose's run in the Broadway classic.. (more...)

3) Is DREAMGIRLS Heading to Broadway in 2019?

Could DREAMGIRLS be steppin' to the bad side on Broadway later this season? An Equity Principal Audition for the production will be held next week at Pearl Studios. An audition listing notes the production will be directed by Casey Nicholaw, produced by Sonia Friedman Production and land on Broadway in 2019/20.. (more...)

4) FOSSE/VERDON to Premiere on FX on April 9

by TV News Desk

FX's highly-anticipated Fosse/Verdon limited series will premiere Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks.. (more...)

5) Original Ogie Eddie Jemison to Make Broadway Debut in WAITRESS

Waitress announced today that Eddie Jemison, who played Ogie in the 2007 film of Waitress, will make his Broadway debut in the role beginning on February 11 and playing through April 28.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

TRUE WEST officially opens on Broadway tonight!

True West stars Ethan Hawke as "Lee" and Paul Dano as "Austin." The cast also includes Marylouise Burke as "Mom" and Gary Wilmes as "Saul Kimmer."

Opposites attack in Sam Shepard's Pulitzer Prize-nominated play about two brothers with more in common than they think. Holed up in their mother's California house, screenwriter Austin (Dano) and lowlife Lee (Hawke) wrestle with big issues-and each other. Order vs. chaos. Art vs. commerce. Typewriter vs. toaster...Shepard's rip-roaring classic returns to Broadway, gleefully detonating our misguided myths of family, identity and the American Dream.

THE PROM comes to Broadway Sessions tonight!

The evening will feature performances by Vasthy Mompoint, Teddy Toye, Becca Lee, Jack Sippo, Courtney Balan, Anthony Norman, Kate Marilley, Wayne "Juice" Mackin, Mary Antonini,Shelby Finnie, Fernell Hogan, Drew Reddington,Joomin Hwang, Gabi Campo, Kalyn West,Brittany Zeinstra, Jerusha Cavasos and more.

THE CONVENT officially opens tonight at ART/New York Theatres!

Weathervane Productions, Rising Phoenix Repertory, in association with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater presents the world premiere production of The Convent, a new play by critically acclaimed playwright Jessica Dickey. The production, directed by Daniel Talbott, will run through February 17, 2019 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street).

The all-female cast features Amy Berryman (Lunchtime, I Will Be Gone), Annabel Capper (Pygmalion, Passion Play), Margaret Odette (Sensucht, She Kills Monsters), Brittany Anikka Liu (Period Sisters, Rapture Blister Burn), Lisa Ramirez (Good Grief, Angels in America), Samantha Soule (The Philanthropist, Dinner at Eight), and Wendy Vanden Heuvel (I Am A Seagull, Burn Country).

Set Your DVR...

-Neil Patrick Harris will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

What we're geeking out over: Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon Will Bring FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE to Broadway This May

In celebration of four-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally's 80th birthday, producers Hunter Arnold, Debbie Bisno and Tom Kirdahy announce a new Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonaldand two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon, directed by Obie Award winner Arin Arbus.

The strictly limited 16-week Broadway engagement will begin previews in May 2019 at a Shubert theater to be announced.

What we're watching: Watch George Salazar Take On 'Michael In the Bathroom' in Rehearsals for BE MORE CHILL!

Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

Social Butterfly: A Surprise Proposal Happens Onstage Following Performance of PRETTY WOMAN

Last night, following a performance of Pretty Woman, Last night, following a performance of Pretty Woman, Andy Karl , who plays Edward Lewis, grabbed a microphone and announced that he had a surprise for the audience.

He said that there was a contest for two people in the audience to win a signed Playbill from the show, and to come onstage and take photos with the cast. However, this "contest" was a cover up, used as a way to get happy couple Gary and Belinda onstage so Gary could pop the question.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Daveed Diggs, who turns 37 today!

Tony, Grammy, and Lucille Lortel Award-winning actor, writer, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs broke out in Broadway's Hamilton. His critically-acclaimed film Blindspotting (Lionsgate) earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead. Diggs will next be seen in the feature Velvet Buzzsaw (Netflix), and on television in "Snowpiercer" (TNT) and "Undone" (Netflix). His previous films includeWonder (Lionsgate) and Ferdinand (Fox). His television appearances include "Bob's Burgers" (Fox), "Bojack Horseman" (Netflix), "black-ish" (ABC), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Tour de Pharmacy" (HBO), "The Get Down" (Netflix), and "The Mayor" (ABC) which he also executive produced. Diggs is a member of the West Coast-based hip-hop trio, clipping.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

