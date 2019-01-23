Breaking: Michael Jackson DON'T STOP 'TIL YOU GET ENOUGH to Premiere in Chicago, Broadway Bound 2020

The previously confirmed stage musical inspired by the life of "The King of Pop" (currently in development) has its title, and premiere dates have been set. Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will begin performances on October 29th (through December 1st) at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (formerly the Oriental Theatre) in Chicago. The new musical will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710. Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will be part of the next Broadway In Chicago subscription package, on sale this spring.

Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough is set to arrive on Broadway in 2020.

