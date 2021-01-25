Wake Up With BWW 1/24: Sneak Peek at Jeremy Jordan's Upcoming Hallmark Movie, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

3) VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at Jeremy Jordan in Hallmark's MIX UP IN THE MEDITERRANEAN

Jeremy Jordan is returning to your screens with the all new Hallmark movie, Mix Up in the Mediterranean.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Jessica Vosk's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's Don Giovanni , tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Adam Pascal Sings from CABARET in Clip from SO FAR: AN ACOUSTIC RETROSPECTIVE

Adam Pascal stopped by The Space for his virtual concert So Far: An Acoustic Retrospective. Check out this clip from his performance as he sings 'Maybe This Time' from Cabaret and buy the concert On Demand!

What we're listening to: Mandy Patinkin Talks TikTok, THE PRINCESS BRIDE, and More on NPR's 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!'

Mandy Patinkin made an appearance on the NPR podcast 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!' where he talked about his career, his newly found success on TikTok, and more.

Patinkin even said his iconic line from The Princess Bride: "Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

In addition, the hosts of the podcast brought up the latest platform that Patinkin has been going viral on, TikTok. In honor of that success, they played a game called "Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock" which presented three questions about the original tick-tock stars: clocks.

Social Butterfly: J. Harrison Ghee, Hannah Cruz, and More Perform 'My Strongest Suit' From AIDA

Brian Martin gathered some of his Broadway friends to put together a performance of My Strongest Suit from Aida! The performance is led by J. Harrison Ghee and Hannah Cruz.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Daveed Diggs, who turns 39 today!

Tony, Grammy, and Lucille Lortel Award-winning actor, writer, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs broke out in Broadway's Hamilton. His critically-acclaimed film Blindspotting (Lionsgate) earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Male Lead. His previous films include Wonder (Lionsgate) and Ferdinand (Fox). His television appearances include "Bob's Burgers" (Fox), "Bojack Horseman" (Netflix), "black-ish" (ABC), "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix), "Tour de Pharmacy" (HBO), "The Get Down" (Netflix), and "The Mayor" (ABC) which he also executive produced. Diggs is a member of the West Coast-based hip-hop trio, clipping.

