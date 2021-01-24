VIDEO: J. Harrison Ghee, Hannah Cruz, and More Perform 'My Strongest Suit' From AIDA

Brian Martin gathered some of his Broadway friends to put together a performance of My Strongest Suit from Aida! The performance is led by J. Harrison Ghee and Hannah Cruz.

In Martin's words: "Strongest Suit was born out of desire and response to out-dated ideas on gender norms with resilience, beauty, and strength. Hateful rhetoric spread by Candace Owens and other conservative activists is damaging and harmful to our future generations. Clothing knows no gender, and to quote our new Vice President Kamala Harris '....we still have so much work to do to remind our children, of every gender, that they should not be confined by the limited perception that some might have of who they are and what they can be.'"

The video was created in support of The Trevor Project, and its life-saving mission to end LGBTQ+ youth suicide. You can make a donation at TheTrevorProject.org/Donate.

Creation of this video followed strict CDC and state guidelines for COVID-19. Testing, masks, and temperature checks were required for all.

Credits:

Director/Choreographer: Brian Martin

Director of Photography/Editor: Blake Zelesnikar, BZ Films

Music & Lyrics: Elton John and Tim Rice

Music Producer & Recorder: David Lamoureux

Associate Director/Choreographer: Jessica Lee Goldyn

Production Designer/Stylist: Laura Douciere

Makeup Stylist: JP Ramirez

Location: Blonde Studios

Background Vocalists: Bradley Allan Zarr, Brian Martin, Keely Bierne, Laura Douciere

Cast:

J Harrison Ghee

Hannah Cruz

Adam Vanek

Bradley Allan Zarr

Brian Martin

Caleb Marshall

Carissa Fiorillo

Christian Galvis

Christine Sienicki

Erin Weinberger

Hannah Jewel Kohn

Jenny Mollet

Joomin Hwang

Kaitlyn Louise Smith

Keely Beirne

Kyle Dupree

Laura Douciere

Randy Castillo

Will Geoghegan (as Willa Mania)

Watch the performance below!