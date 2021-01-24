VIDEO: J. Harrison Ghee, Hannah Cruz, and More Perform 'My Strongest Suit' From AIDA
The video was created in support of The Trevor Project, and its life-saving mission to end LGBTQ+ youth suicide.
Brian Martin gathered some of his Broadway friends to put together a performance of My Strongest Suit from Aida! The performance is led by J. Harrison Ghee and Hannah Cruz.
In Martin's words: "Strongest Suit was born out of desire and response to out-dated ideas on gender norms with resilience, beauty, and strength. Hateful rhetoric spread by Candace Owens and other conservative activists is damaging and harmful to our future generations. Clothing knows no gender, and to quote our new Vice President Kamala Harris '....we still have so much work to do to remind our children, of every gender, that they should not be confined by the limited perception that some might have of who they are and what they can be.'"
Creation of this video followed strict CDC and state guidelines for COVID-19. Testing, masks, and temperature checks were required for all.
Credits:
Director/Choreographer: Brian Martin
Director of Photography/Editor: Blake Zelesnikar, BZ Films
Music & Lyrics: Elton John and Tim Rice
Music Producer & Recorder: David Lamoureux
Associate Director/Choreographer: Jessica Lee Goldyn
Production Designer/Stylist: Laura Douciere
Makeup Stylist: JP Ramirez
Location: Blonde Studios
Background Vocalists: Bradley Allan Zarr, Brian Martin, Keely Bierne, Laura Douciere
Cast:
J Harrison Ghee
Hannah Cruz
Adam Vanek
Bradley Allan Zarr
Brian Martin
Caleb Marshall
Carissa Fiorillo
Christian Galvis
Christine Sienicki
Erin Weinberger
Hannah Jewel Kohn
Jenny Mollet
Joomin Hwang
Kaitlyn Louise Smith
Keely Beirne
Kyle Dupree
Laura Douciere
Randy Castillo
Will Geoghegan (as Willa Mania)
Watch the performance below!
