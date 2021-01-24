Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LISTEN: Mandy Patinkin Talks TikTok, THE PRINCESS BRIDE, and More on NPR's 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!'

Listen to the full episode to hear Patinkin say his famous line from The Princess Bride!

Jan. 24, 2021  

Mandy Patinkin made an appearance on the NPR podcast 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!' where he talked about his career, his newly found success on TikTok, and more.

Patinkin even said his iconic line from The Princess Bride: "Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

In addition, the hosts of the podcast brought up the latest platform that Patinkin has been going viral on, TikTok. In honor of that success, they played a game called "Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock" which presented three questions about the original tick-tock stars: clocks.

Listen to the full episode below!

Mandy has carved out a varied career including theatre, the concert stage, film, television, and as a recording artist. In his 1980 Broadway debut, Mandy won a Tony Award® for his role as Che in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and was nominated in 1984 for his starring role as George in the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Sunday in the Park with George. Mandy's other stage credits include: Compulsion, Paradise Found, The Tempest, Enemy of the People, The Wild Party, Falsettos, The Secret Garden, The Winter's Tale, The Knife, Leave It to Beaver is Dead, Rebel Women, Hamlet, Trelawney of the 'Wells,' The Shadow Box, The Split, Savages, and Henry IV, Part I.

Mandy's newest feature film is Before You Know It. Other feature films include Life Itself, Wonder, Smurfs: The Lost Village, The Queen of Spain, Ali and Nino, Wish I Was Here, The Wind Rises, Everybody's Hero, The Choking Man, Pinero, The Adventures of Elmo In Grouchland, Lulu on the Bridge, Men with Guns, The Princess Bride, Yentl, The Music of Chance, Daniel, Ragtime, Impromptu, The Doctor, Alien Nation, Dick Tracy, The House on Carroll Street, True Colors, and Maxie. On television, Mandy won a 1995 Emmy Award for his performance in the CBS series, "Chicago Hope," and starred in the CBS series "Criminal Minds" and in the Showtime Original Series "Dead Like Me." Currently, he can be seen in the Award-winning Showtime Original Series "Homeland" as CIA Agent Saul Berenson.


