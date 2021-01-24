LISTEN: Mandy Patinkin Talks TikTok, THE PRINCESS BRIDE, and More on NPR's 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!'

Mandy Patinkin made an appearance on the NPR podcast 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!' where he talked about his career, his newly found success on TikTok, and more.

Patinkin even said his iconic line from The Princess Bride: "Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

In addition, the hosts of the podcast brought up the latest platform that Patinkin has been going viral on, TikTok. In honor of that success, they played a game called "Tick-tock, tick-tock, tick-tock" which presented three questions about the original tick-tock stars: clocks.

Listen to the full episode below!