VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Watchas he chats with Broadway beltress Jessica Vosk, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on today, January 24 (8pm) and Monday, January 25 (3pm).

"I think that as performers, we need [concerts like this]," said Vosk. "There's going to be a lot of stuff that I haven't sung before. Of course, I'm making Seth sing backup, whether or not he actually wants to do that. [Laughs] Sorry Seth!"

What other songs can fans expect from the show? "For the first time I'm doing 'My Strongest Suit' from Aida... I wanted to bring in stuff from shows that I remember seeing at crucial times in my life. Like The Secret Garden- we just lost Rebecca Luker, who was not only such a dear friend, but one of the best and brightest Broadway lights who will ever be. The Secret Garden was the very first show that I ever saw as a kid and that's what got me into Broadway. I wanted to go back to the shows taht got me into this in the first place."

Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Debut Solo Album Wild and Free available for purchase at www.jessicavosk.com. Follow along @jessicavosk.