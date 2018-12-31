Wake Up With BWW 12/31: Ring in the New Year With Aaron Tveit, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld, and welcome to the final day of 2018! End your year right by scrolling through some of the top Broadway news below. On behalf of the BroadwayWorld team, we wish you a Happy and Healthy New Year!

1) SUMMER Has its Last Dance on Broadway 12/30

by Stephanie Wild

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical closed on Broadway on December 30, 2018. Before the show has its last dance on Broadway, we're flashing back through its journey.... (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: A Look Back on the Marquees of 2018

by Walter McBride

Today, we're giving you a look back on the marquees of 2018, with this retrospective album from our archives.. (more...)

3) BWW TV: The Year that Was- Relive the Plays of 2018!

by BroadwayWorld TV

It has been an epic year for Broadway, with a whopping 22 plays having opened in 2018. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2018 wrap up below!. (more...)

4) Photo Flashback: Broadway Gypsies Take Center Stage at 2018 Legacy Robe Ceremonies!

The gifts have been opened, the feasts have been eaten and the merriment has been had. As the holiday season comes to a close and we countdown the final days of the year, we're getting ready to ring in 2019 by looking back. Relive the magic of the Broadway Legacy Robe with photos from the 2018 ceremonies below!. (more...)

5) BWW TV: The Year that Was- Relive the Musicals of 2018!

by BroadwayWorld TV

It has been a great year for Broadway, with show-stopping twelve musicals having opened in 2018. Before we get wrapped up in the theatre season ahead, BroadwayWorld wants to stop and salute the shows that made this year great. Check out our 2018 wrap up below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Ring in the New Year With Aaron Tveit and Charles Busch & Friends at 54 Below

Celebrate New Year's Eve at Feinstein's/54 Below as two beloved stars return to Broadway's Supper Club to usher in the new year: Actor, playwright, and award-winning cabaret artist, Charles Busch (Die Mommie Die, Psycho Beach Party, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), and the Broadway, film, and television star Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Les Misérables).

New Year's Eve with Charles Busch & Friends! takes place tonight, December 31 at 7pm.

-FRANKENSTEIN plays an added New Year's Eve performance

FRANKENSTEIN, the Off-Broadway musical, will play an added New Year's Eve performance. The performance is tonight, December 31 at 7 PM, at St. Luke's Theatre, on Restaurant Row near Times Square. Based on Mary Shelley's novel, with book, music and lyrics by Eric B. Sirota, FRANKENSTEIN is directed by Clint Hromsco and produced by John Lant, Write Act Repertory and Tamra Pica.

BWW Exclusive: Pets Of Broadway: Meet Ariana DeBose's Lil Cheerleaders, Freddy & Izzy!

BroadwayWorld continus our exclusive collaboration with Pets of Broadway with Freddy and Izzy, two cats rescued by Tony nominee, Ariana DeBose!

See what Ariana has to say about her feline friends, as well as more photos, here!

Set Your DVR...

-Wicked, Tootsie, The Band's Visit, Pretty Woman: The Musical, and Come From Away will ring in the new year on CNN

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will check-in on Broadway's biggest hits on New Year's Eve when they ring in 2019 on CNN's "New Year's Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen" airing Monday, December 31st starting at 8pm (ET).

What we're watching: Marc Shaiman Performs 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' From MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Marc Shaiman, composer and co-lyricist of Mary Poppins Returns, recently performed a song from the film titled "The Place Where Lost Things Go," at an event hosted by Sirius XM.

Social Butterfly: Mandy Gonzalez Sings 'All I Want For Christmas is You' With The Philly POPS

Merry Christmas!! If you've been following along, you know that I've been celebrating with The @ThePhillyPops all month long! Here are some fun moments from my final performance! pic.twitter.com/dOkKzS3gBx - Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) December 25, 2018

Mandy Gonzalez recently wrapped up her engagement with A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season! at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The concert ran from December 1 - 22, 2018. She was also the first Latina to be a featured soloist with the Philly POPS.

Gonzalez took to Twitter to share a compilation of clips from her time with the POPS, featuring her singing All I Want For Christmas Is You.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Bebe Neuwirth, who turns 60 today!

Neuwirth studied dance at the Juilliard School in New York City before making her professional debut in a touring company of A Chorus Line in 1980.She made her TV debut on the hit sitcom "Cheers" as Lilith Sternin-Crane, wife of Dr. Frasier Crane, the role for which she won an Emmy Award and an American Comedy Award for Funniest Female Guest Appearance in a Television Series. When offered a regular role on "Frasier," she turned it down and returned to the stage where she won her first Tony in 1986 as Best Actress (Featured Role - Musical) for playing Nicki in a revival of Sweet Charity. She has played all three of the principle female roles in the long-running Broadway Revival of Chicago. She was in the revival's original cast as Velma Kelly (for which she won the Tony). In 2007, Neuwirth did a stint as Roxie Hart, and in 2014, she returned to the show again, this time playing Warden "Mama" Morton. She has appeared in many films, including Jumanji, Say Anything and Summer of Sam and in countless television appearances including a recent recurring role on "Madam Secretary."

See you in the New Year, BroadwayWorld!

