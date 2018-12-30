SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL
SUMMER Has its Last Dance on Broadway Today

Dec. 30, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical will close on Broadway today, December 30, 2018. A North American Tour will launch on September 30, 2019, playing dozens of cities across the US and Canada, including Los Angeles, Nashville, Rochester, Washington DC and West Palm Beach.

The musical began performances March 28, 2018 and opened on April 23, 2018 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Before the show has its last dance on Broadway, we're flashing back through its journey...

On February 10, we got our first peek at the show's marquee, which went up at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Rehearsals kicked off and we got a look at what the musical had in store!

The cast, including the three leading ladies, LaChanze, Storm Lever and Ariana DeBose, met the press in March!

Performances began on March 28...

The cast performanced on The Today Show shortly after.

Summer officially opened on April 23.

BroadwayWorld took you inside opening night...

Afra Hines received the Gypsy Robe (now known as the Legacy Robe) for Summer!

All new clips were released on May 2, showcasing even more of the show's glory!

Summer celebrated 100 performances in July.

The Original Cast Recording of Summer was released on July 20!

The cast performed on the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

It was announced shortly after that the show would close its doors. Happy trails, Summer!

