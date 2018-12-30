Photo Coverage: A Look Back on the Marquees of 2018

2018 was a great year for theatre, on Broadway on beyond.

From gripping plays such as Angels in America, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and The Boys in the Band, to fun musicals like The Prom, Mean Girls, and Pretty Woman, this year had a little bit for everyone.

Today, we're giving you a look back on the marquees of 2018, with this retrospective album from our archives.

Check out the photos below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Tony Kushner's 'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes' starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane on February 1, 2018 at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Kerry Washington and Steven Pasquale starring in 'American Son', written by Christopher Demos-Brown and directed by Kenny Leon at the Booth Theatre on August 24, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Theresa Rebeck's new play 'Bernhardt/Hamlet' starring Janet McTeer on September 7, 2018 at the American Airlines Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Broadway's 'Gettin' the Band Back Together' on May 4, 2018 at the Belasco Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway opening night performance of 'Children of a Lesser God' at Studio 54 Theatre on April 11, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Off-Broadway Opening Night performance of "At Home At The Zoo" on February 21, 2018 at Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for 'Beetlejuice' at the National Theatre on November 4, 2018 in Washington,D.C.



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night performance of 'Carousel' at the Imperial Theatre on April 12, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night Premiere of 'The Cher Show' at the Oriental Theatre on June 28, 2018 in Chicago.



Theatre Marquee for "Anastasia" starring Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson at the Broadhurst Theatre on November 29, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Second Stage Production of "Days Of Rage" at Tony Kiser Theater on October 30, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for the "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" starring LaChanze, Ariana DeBose, and Storm Lever on February 9, 2018 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Sara Bareillesâ€™ return to Broadway's 'Waitress' starring with Jason Mraz at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on January 16, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Musical Opening Night of 'Frozen' at the St. James Theatre on March 22, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Cuba Gooding Jr. returns to Broadway in "Chicago" on October 9, 2018 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Day performance of 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts One and Two' at The Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018 in New York City.



42nd street Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' at The Lyric Theatre on March 20, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night Performance Curtain Call of 'Head Over Heels' at the Hudson Theatre on July 26, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Tony Kushner's 'Angels in America: A Gay Fantasia on National Themes' starring Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane on February 1, 2018 at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night performance of "King Kong - Alive On Broadway" at the Broadway Theater on November 8, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Wayne Brady's return to "Kinky Boots" on Broadway also starring Jake Shears on March 5, 2018 at the Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Wayne Brady's return to "Kinky Boots" on Broadway also starring Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters and Kristin Maldonado of Pentatonix on March 5, 2018 at the Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Wayne Brady's return to "Kinky Boots" on Broadway also starring Jake Shears of the Scissor Sisters and Kristin Maldonado of Pentatonix on March 5, 2018 at the Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee the Opening Night Performance for "Gloria: A Life" on October 18, 2018 at the Daryl Roth Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones, and Bobby Cannavale starring in 'The Lifespan of a Fact' directed by Leigh Silverman at Studio 54 on July 31, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Katharine McPhee starring in â€˜Waitress' at the Brooke Atkinson Theatre on April 10, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Katharine McPhee starring in â€˜Waitress' at the Brooke Atkinson Theatre on April 10, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night Performance of "Mean Girls" at the August Wilson Theatre Theatre on April 8, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Melissa Benoit during her Opening Night debut in 'Beautiful-The Carole King Musical' at the Stephen Sondheim on June 12, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night Celebration for 'My Fair Lady' at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on April 19, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night Performance Curtain Call for "Network" starring Bryan Cranston at the Belasco Theatre on December 6, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for Bernadette Peters starring in â€˜Hello, Dolly!' at the Shubert Theatre on January 17, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Garry Marshall Tribute Performance of 'Pretty Woman:The Musical' at the Nederlander Theatre on August 2, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Rocktopia' on February 1, 2018 at the Broadway Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night of "Ruben & Clay's First Annual Christmas Show" starring Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken on December 11, 2018 at the Imperial Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway Opening Night of 'Saint Joan' starring Condola Rashad at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre on April 25, 2018 in New York City.



Tony winning Theatre Marquee as Samson Gabay joins the cast of 'The Band's Visit' at the Barrymore Theatre on June 27, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Idina Menzel starring in The Roundabout Theatre Company production of "Skintight", at the Laura Pels Theatre on May 16, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'Straight White Men' starring Armie Hammer and Tom Skerritt at the Helen Hayes Theatre on May 18, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night Performance of 'The Beast In The Jungle' at The Vineyard Theatre on May 23, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night of 'The Cher Show' at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City.



Broadway Theatre Marquee unveiling of the Jez Butterworth play 'The Ferryman' directed by Sam Mendes at the Jacobs Theatre on August 3, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for Broadway's "The Illusionistsâ€"Magic of the Holidays" on stage for a press preview at the Marquis Theatre on November 27, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "Mike Birbiglia's The New One" on October 17, 2018 at the Cort Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee unveiling for 'The Prom'. The Broadway Musical is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, book by Bob Martin and Tony Chad Beguelin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin at the Longacre Theatre on August 24, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for The New Group World Premiere of "The True" on September 20, 2018 at The Green Fig Urban Eatery in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Opening Night Curtain Call for "Three Tall Women" starring Alison Pill, Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf at the Golden Theatre on 3/29/2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "Tootsie". The show features an original score by David Yazbek, a book by Robert Horn (13, choreography by Denis Jones, musical direction by Andrea Grodyand directed by Scott Ellis. Leading the company are Santino Fontana, Lilli Cooper, Sarah Stiles, John Behlmann, Andy Grotelueschen, Julie Halston, Michael McGrath, and Reg Rogers. on September 21, 2018 at The Marquis Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for "Travesties" on March 6, 2018 at the Roundabout Theatre in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Off-Broadway Opening Night arrivals for 'Vitaly: An Evening of Wonders' at The Westside Theatre on June 20, 2018 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for the Broadway cast photo call for "Torch Song" at the Hayes Theatre on September 20, 2018 in New York City.



Broadway Theatre Marquee unveiling for Kenneth Lonergan's acclaimed memory play 'The Waverly Gallery' starring Elaine May, Joan Allen, Lucas Hedges and Michael Cera at the Golden Theatre on August 3, 2018 in New York City.