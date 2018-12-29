VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Sings 'All I Want For Christmas is You' With The Philly POPS

Dec. 29, 2018  

Mandy Gonzalez recently wrapped up her engagement with A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season! at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The concert ran from December 1 - 22, 2018. She was also the first Latina to be a featured soloist with the Philly POPS.

Gonzalez took to Twitter to share a compilation of clips from her time with the POPS, featuring her singing All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Check it out below!

She also shared the following photo from backstage:

VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Sings 'All I Want For Christmas is You' With The Philly POPS

Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights, a role she originally created Off-Broadway at 37 Arts and which received a Drama Desk Award. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked. Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical Aida and the Broadway show Lennon where she portrayed multiple roles including that of Beatles' icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus and based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: Ben Platt, Michaela Diamond & More Lead Michael Arden-Helmed PARADE Reading
  • VIDEO: Watch the Full 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, Celebrating HAMILTON, Cher, and More!
  • VIDEO: Original Schuyler Sisters Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Phillipa Soo Honor HAMILTON at The Kennedy Center Honors
  • Photo Flash: Lin-Manuel Miranda Arrives In Puerto Rico For HAMILTON
  • WICKED, TOOTSIE, THE BAND'S VISIT, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, AND COME FROM AWAY To Ring In The New Year On CNN
  • Cliff Bleszinski Joins Producing Team of HADESTOWN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE