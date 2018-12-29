VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Sings 'All I Want For Christmas is You' With The Philly POPS

Mandy Gonzalez recently wrapped up her engagement with A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season! at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. The concert ran from December 1 - 22, 2018. She was also the first Latina to be a featured soloist with the Philly POPS.

Gonzalez took to Twitter to share a compilation of clips from her time with the POPS, featuring her singing All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Check it out below!

Merry Christmas!! If you've been following along, you know that I've been celebrating with The @ThePhillyPops all month long! Here are some fun moments from my final performance! pic.twitter.com/dOkKzS3gBx - Mandy Gonzalez (@_mandygonzalez) December 25, 2018

She also shared the following photo from backstage:

Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights, a role she originally created Off-Broadway at 37 Arts and which received a Drama Desk Award. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked. Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical Aida and the Broadway show Lennon where she portrayed multiple roles including that of Beatles' icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus and based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

