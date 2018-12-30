VIDEO: Marc Shaiman Performs 'The Place Where Lost Things Go' From MARY POPPINS RETURNS

Marc Shaiman, composer and co-lyricist of Mary Poppins Returns, recently performed a song from the film titled "The Place Where Lost Things Go," at an event hosted by Sirius XM.

Julie James posted the full performance to Facebook, which can be watched below!

Shaiman reposted the video to his own Facebook page, where he wrote the following:

I didn't know Julie James was gonna film this at our interview and now I wish I had performed to camera more and read it off the page less! I like making eye contact but I was torn between acknowledging the camera or not. Oh well! Anyway...here is me singing "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns, music by moi, lyrics by Scott & me.

When we sat down to write this song, our job was to write a lullaby of sorts, one that soothes the children while addressing loss, in this case, the loss of their mother. Scott remembered one of the Mary Poppins stories from one of the books was about how Mary Poppins takes the kids to visit her uncle, who just happens to be The Man In The Moon. He explains to them that the dark side of the moon (Pink Floyd owes P.L. Travers a royalty!) is where all the things people have misplaced are.

We thought this was a great way to address the situation in terms a child could take in. And so, we wrote this song, which was the only song written for the film that we weren't "encouraged" to go back to the drawing board to try again. All other song slots in the movie had 1 or 2 songs along the way to the ones that are in the film, but this one stuck to the wall on the first time at bat (pardon my mixed metaphors).

Happy New Year everybody! May 2019 bring us all the things we've lost, with kindness and equality being at the top of my wish list for America.

x Marc

Watch the full performance below!

"Mary Poppins Returns" was released in U.S. theaters on December 19, 2018. Directed and produced by Rob Marshall, "Mary Poppins Returns" stars Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer and Julie Walters with Colin Firth and Meryl Streep. The film, which introduces three new Banks children, played by Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh and newcomer Joel Dawson, also features Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury.

The film is set in 1930s depression-era London (the time period of the original novels) and is drawn from the wealth of material in PL Travers' additional seven books. In the story, Michael (Whishaw) and Jane (Mortimer) are now grown up, with Michael, his three children and their housekeeper, Ellen (Walters), living on Cherry Tree Lane. After Michael suffers a personal loss, the enigmatic nanny Mary Poppins (Blunt) re-enters the lives of the Banks family, and, along with the optimistic street lamplighter Jack (Miranda), uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. Mary Poppins also introduces the children to a new assortment of colorful and whimsical characters, including her eccentric cousin, Topsy (Streep).

