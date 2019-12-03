Wake Up With BWW 12/3: The Clintons Visit OKLAHOMA!, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

At a recent talkback for Slave Play, an audience member had an outburst, yelling that the show is "racist against white people." She then later returned to the theater to demand a refund. Watch the video below!

Beetlejuice broke the Winter Garden Box Office Record for an 8 performance week with a gross of $1,589,838.90, the week ending December 1, 2019. The previous record was held by SCHOOL OF ROCK with a gross of $1,506,236.20, for the week ending December 27, 2015.

The Clintons visited Oklahoma! on Broadway! Braving the weather, Bill and Hillary Clinton ended their holiday visit with a Broadway matinee at the Tony Award-winning musical revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Circle in the Square.

Set Your DVR...

Tony Shalhoub and Lea Michele will appear on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: The Clintons Head West At OKLAHOMA! On Broadway

Check out more photos here!

Former first couple, Hillary and Bill Clinton, attended a box social yesterday. Braving the weather, Bill and Hillary Clinton ended their holiday visit with a Broadway matinee at the Tony Award-winning musical revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Circle in the Square.

What we're watching: Watch the Cast of Broadway-Bound WEST SIDE STORY in Rehearsals!

Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by Tony winner Ivo van Hove. The new production is directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove; and for the first time ever in the United States, will feature all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker. West Side Story will begin previews on December 10, 2019 and open February 6th, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre.

While we await the start of previews, check out a new ad, featuring the cast in rehearsals!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





