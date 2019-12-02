Photo Flash: The Clintons Head West At OKLAHOMA! On Broadway
Former first couple, Hillary and Bill Clinton, attended a box social yesterday. Braving the weather, Bill and Hillary Clinton ended their holiday visit with a Broadway matinee at the Tony Award-winning musical revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Circle in the Square.
After receiving a lengthy standing ovation upon entering the theater, the pair were honored at the end of the show, when cast member Mary Testa gave a touching speech highlighting World AIDS Day and acknowledged the Clinton Foundation's international efforts to raise funds for AIDS research and treatment.
Audience members noticed the former President wiping a tear from his eyes as she dedicated the day's performance to victims of the disease around the world and the many Broadway artists who lost their lives in the AIDS epidemic.
Audience members also spotted the former United States President mouthing the words to the classic song "People Will Say We're In Love" during the performance. He later told the cast it is one of his favorite songs.
Before taking photos with the cast, band and crew, they took a moment to meet and chat with Tony Award-winner, Ali Stroker, who is featured in Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new book, The Book of Gutsy Women.
Get a peek inside their visit below!
Photo Credit: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Mallory Portnoy, Bill Clinton, Daniel Fish
Bill Clinton, HiIlary Clinton, Daniel Fish and the Cast of Oklahoma!
Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Ali Stroker
HiIlary Clinton, Patrick Vail
HiIlary Clinton, Ali Stroker
HiIlary Clinton Damon Daunno
Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Mallory Portnoy, Ali Stroker
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
NME has reported that Johnny Depp is producing a musical about Michael Jackson a?" told from the point of view of his glove.... (read more)
VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Gets an Unexpected Call From Julie Andrews
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
Trump's Budget Proposal Eliminates Funding For National Endowment for the Arts For Third Year in a Row
Trump's proposed budget has eliminated funding for the arts and humanities, public television and radio, libraries and museums, for the third year in ... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
Stage and Screen Star John Barrowman Was Rushed to the Hospital For Neck Injury; Cancels Performances
Stage and screen star John Barrowman was rushed to the hospital after suffering a?oea severe neck injurya??, according to Independent.... (read more)