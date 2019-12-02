Photo Flash: The Clintons Head West At OKLAHOMA! On Broadway

Former first couple, Hillary and Bill Clinton, attended a box social yesterday. Braving the weather, Bill and Hillary Clinton ended their holiday visit with a Broadway matinee at the Tony Award-winning musical revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Circle in the Square.

After receiving a lengthy standing ovation upon entering the theater, the pair were honored at the end of the show, when cast member Mary Testa gave a touching speech highlighting World AIDS Day and acknowledged the Clinton Foundation's international efforts to raise funds for AIDS research and treatment.

Audience members noticed the former President wiping a tear from his eyes as she dedicated the day's performance to victims of the disease around the world and the many Broadway artists who lost their lives in the AIDS epidemic.

Audience members also spotted the former United States President mouthing the words to the classic song "People Will Say We're In Love" during the performance. He later told the cast it is one of his favorite songs.

Before taking photos with the cast, band and crew, they took a moment to meet and chat with Tony Award-winner, Ali Stroker, who is featured in Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's new book, The Book of Gutsy Women.

