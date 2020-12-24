Wake Up With BWW 12/24: Rest in Peace Rebecca Luker

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday we were saddened to report that Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. Last year, Rebecca was diagnosed out of nowhere with ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease closely related to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. She was 59 years old.

In happier news, get a sneak peek at Kerry Butler's upcoming concert with Seth Rudetsky, watch casts of Dear Evan Hansen perform You Will Be Found, and more!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Broadway Veteran Rebecca Luker Has Passed Away at 59

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Broadway veteran Rebecca Luker has passed away. Last year, Rebecca was diagnosed out of nowhere with ALS, a fatal neurodegenerative disease closely related to Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. She was 59 years old.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: Kerry Butler Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with the incomparable Kerry Butler, who will soon join Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, December 27 (8pm) and Monday, December 28 (3pm). . (more...)

3) BWW Flashback: Remembering the Luminous Rebecca Luker

Today BroadwayWorld pauses to remember one of Broadway's most luminous leading ladies with some of her greatest performances.. (more...)

4) BWW Interview: Danny Mac Talks SUNSET BOULEVARD IN CONCERT at Curve Theatre Online

by Eleni Cashell

Danny Mac chats about returning to Sunset Boulevard at the Curve Theatre, why it's so relevant right now and why he adored dancing with Oti Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Margo Seibert

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Liz Callaway's Home For the Holidays concert continues today at 12pm. Learn more here!

- A Country Christmas Carol All-Star Reading continues today at 12pm. The reading stars Jacob Young, Taylor Dayne, Mary Wilson, John James, Eric Martsolf, Jim Borstelmann, and Angie Schworer. Learn more here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's La Bohème, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Get a Sneak Peek of Kerry Butler's Upcoming Concert with Seth Rudetsky!

Kerry Butler and Seth Rudetsky shared a sneak peek of their upcoming concert in this clip from their recent soundcheck!

Don't miss the upcoming installment of The Seth Concert Series with this week's guest Kerry Butler!

What we're watching: Brittney Johnson and Quentin Garzon Sing "The Prayer"

Broadway's Brittney Johnson joins Quentin Garzon for a virtual cover of "The Prayer" as sung by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

Accompanying them are Jeremy F. Goodman (Keyboard I, II), Camille Enderlin (Violin I), Nadir Aslam (Cello), Sasha Ono (Violin II/Viola) Magdalena Kress (Electric Bass/Contrabass), Kate Amrine (Trumpet I, II), Julie Dombroski (Trombone/Bass Trombone), Shondra Texeira (French Horn I, II), Tom Kmiecik (Bassoon ), Ford Fourqurean (Clarinet), Justin Vance (Flute), Richard Philbin (Oboe), Liann Cline (Harp), and Ian Riley (Percussion)

Social Butterfly: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Broadway, North American Tour and West End Company Members Perform 'You Will Be Found'

The video features Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, Phoebe Koyabe, Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, Nicole Van Giesen, Stephen Christopher Anthony, Stephanie La Rochelle, Jessica E. Sherman, Claire Rankin, Noah Kieserman, John Hemphill, Alessandro Costantini, Ciara Alyse Harris, Sam Primack, Alaina Nicole Anderson, Matthew Edward Kemp, Asher Muldoon, Mark Quackenbush, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Kelsey Venter, Maria Wirries, Sam Tutty, Lucy Anderson, Rebecca McKinnis, Lauren Ward, Doug Colling, Rupert Young, Jack Loxton, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Marcus Harman, Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachy, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith, James Winter, Mike Faist, Andrew Barth Feldman, Michael Greif, Rachel Bay Jones, Alex Lacamoire, Kristolyn Lloyd, Danny Mefford, Michael Park, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Ben Levi Ross, Jennifer Laura Thompson, and Taylor Trensch.

From our window(s) to yours, sending warm holiday greetings from the global #DearEvanHansen Family. We're thinking of you all and looking forward to the day we can be together again. pic.twitter.com/GqxlSFLVEy - Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) December 23, 2020

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!