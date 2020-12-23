VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Broadway, North American Tour and West End Company Members Perform 'You Will Be Found'

Company members from the Broadway, North American Tour, and West End productions of Dear Evan Hansen have come together to perform a virtual rendition of 'You Will Be Found'.

The video features Jordan Fisher, Gabrielle Carrubba, Jessica Phillips, Christiane Noll, David Jeffery, Ivan Hernandez, Jared Goldsmith, Phoebe Koyabe, Zachary Noah Piser, Reese Diaz, Nathan Levy, Dan Macke, Jane Pfitsch, Talia Simone Robinson, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Asa Somers, Josh Strobl, Nicole Van Giesen, Stephen Christopher Anthony, Stephanie La Rochelle, Jessica E. Sherman, Claire Rankin, Noah Kieserman, John Hemphill, Alessandro Costantini, Ciara Alyse Harris, Sam Primack, Alaina Nicole Anderson, Matthew Edward Kemp, Asher Muldoon, Mark Quackenbush, Coleen Sexton, Daniel Robert Sullivan, Kelsey Venter, Maria Wirries, Sam Tutty, Lucy Anderson, Rebecca McKinnis, Lauren Ward, Doug Colling, Rupert Young, Jack Loxton, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Marcus Harman, Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachy, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith, James Winter, Mike Faist, Andrew Barth Feldman, Michael Greif, Rachel Bay Jones, Alex Lacamoire, Kristolyn Lloyd, Danny Mefford, Michael Park, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Ben Levi Ross, Jennifer Laura Thompson, and Taylor Trensch.

The video shared the message:

"This holiday season, we may not be together, but YOU ARE NOT ALONE,"

Check out the video below!

From our window(s) to yours, sending warm holiday greetings from the global #DearEvanHansen Family. We're thinking of you all and looking forward to the day we can be together again. pic.twitter.com/GqxlSFLVEy - Dear Evan Hansen (@DearEvanHansen) December 23, 2020

Ben Cohn, John Balcourt, Tim Basom, Jake Goldbas, Rob Jost, Dillon Kondor, Todd Low, Justin Smith, Adele Stein, Garret Healey, Michi Aceret, Leon Boykins, Matt Brown, Eugene Kaler, Ryan McCausland, Matt SanGiovanni, Michael Uselmann, Tahirah Whittington, Matt Smith, Jo Archard, Olly Buxton, Tom Coppin, Dan Day, Chris Ma, Emma Owens, Nerys Richards, Mark Wraith

Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal, and profoundly contemporary, musical about what happens when we let a lie consume us. This groundbreaking musical - featuring a book by Tony-winner Steven Levenson and a score by the Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - examines what it means to be alive.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.