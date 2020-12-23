Broadway's Brittney Johnson joins Quentin Garzon for a virtual cover of "The Prayer" as sung by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

Accompanying them are Jeremy F. Goodman (Keyboard I, II), Camille Enderlin (Violin I), Nadir Aslam (Cello), Sasha Ono (Violin II/Viola) Magdalena Kress (Electric Bass/Contrabass), Kate Amrine (Trumpet I, II), Julie Dombroski (Trombone/Bass Trombone), Shondra Texeira (French Horn I, II), Tom Kmiecik (Bassoon ), Ford Fourqurean (Clarinet), Justin Vance (Flute), Richard Philbin (Oboe), Liann Cline (Harp), and Ian Riley (Percussion)

Brittney Johnson made Broadway history in 2019, becoming Wicked's first Glinda of color in a US production. Her other Broadway credits include Les Miserables, Motown, Sunset Boulevard, and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.