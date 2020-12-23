BWW Flashback: Remembering the Luminous Rebecca Luker
The beloved Broadway soprano will be remembered for her performances in The Sound of Music, The Secret Garden, The Music Man, and so many more.
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported earlier today, beloved Broadway actress Rebecca Luker has passed away from complications from ALS. She was 59 years old.
Luker made her debut in The Phantom of the Opera in 1988. She received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her role as Marian Paroo in The Music Man. She also received a Tony nomination for her role as Magnolia in Showboat, as well as an Outer Critics Circle nomination for Maria in The Sound of Music, and a Drama Desk Nomination for Lily in The Secret Garden. Her other Broadway roles include Helen in Fun Home, the Fairy Godmother, Marie, in Cinderella, Winifred in Mary Poppins, and Claudia Nardi in Nine. Click here to read her full obituary.
Today BroadwayWorld pauses to remember one of Broadway's most luminous leading ladies with some of her greatest performances.
Rebecca sings "The Man I Love":
Rebecca sings "Falling In Love with Love":
Rebecca sings "My White Knight":
Rebecca sings "The Sound of Music":
Rebecca sings "How Could I Ever Know":
Rebecca sings "Memory":
Rebecca sings 'Too Late Now":
