Wake Up With BWW 12/20: CATS Film Hits Theatres Today, and More!

​​​​​​​The CATS film officially hits theatres today! Alongside the movie release, the Highlights Edition Soundtrack is also released today!

We've got your first listen to Christian Borle singing 'Dentist' from Little Shop of Horrors! The official cast recording for the off-Broadway revival, starring Borle, Jonathan Groff, and Tammy Blanchard, is released today, but you can get a sneak peek below!

1) Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!. (more...)

2) Social Roundup: What Did People Think Of LES MISERABLES In London's Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre?

Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables began performances tonight, December 18, at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre in London. What did audiences think of the show and the refurbished theatre? We rounded up some of the reaction on social media!. (more...)

3) BWW Exclusive: Listen to Christian Borle Sing 'Dentist' from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Cast Recording

On December 20, Ghostlight Records will release an an original cast recording of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, produced by Alan Menken, Will Van Dyke, Frank Wolf, and Michael Mayer - and executive produced by Kirdahy, Ahrens and Arnold. To order today, click here!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: John Lithgow Returns as Rudy Giuliani on THE LATE SHOW

John Lithgow returned to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night with his iconic impression of Rudy Giuliani.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Melissa McCarthy & Allison Janney Were Cut From CATS

Melissa McCarthy was the guest host on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, filling in for Corden, who is in New York filming the screen adaptation of The Prom. During her show, McCarthy and her friend Allison Janney sat down to talk about the big year they've had in movies; however, they did share the few scenes they had cut in films like Cats, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Little Women.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

CATS film hits theatres today, and releases Highlights Edition Soundtrack!

Cats: Highlights From The Motion Picture Soundtrack is released today, Friday, December 20, alongside the film, which is directed by Oscar®-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper (Les Misérables, The King's Speech), and stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward.

BWW Exclusive: Ian McKellen & Laurie Davidson Open Up About Their Favorite Moments of Making CATS!

The Magical Mr. Mistoffelees and Gus the Theatre Cat walk into a room... That's what happened last week when BroadwayWorld chatted with two stars of the Cats film, which hits theatres today, December 20. Why should you see it?

Set Your DVR...

The cast of FROZEN will appear on THE TALK!

The cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will appear on Tamron Hall!

What we're watching: Watch Highlights of Gavin Lee, Sierra Boggess & More in MR. MAGOO'S CHRISTMAS CAROL Benefit Concert

Earlier this week, The Actors Fund in association with Universal Theatrical Group and Margaret Styne presented a one-night only concert of the holiday classic Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol.

The concert starred Gavin Lee as "Mr. Magoo/Ebenezer Scrooge", Sierra Boggess as "Belle", Clifton Duncan as "Bob Crachit", Ali Ewoldt as "Mrs. Crachit", Kyle Selig as "Young Ebenezer," Matthew Scott as "Fred", Byron Jennings as "Jacob Marley", Don Darryl Rivera as "the Ghost of Christmas Past", Edward Hibbert as "the Ghost of Christmas Present", Ian Fitzgerald Gallagher as "the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come", Klea Blackhurst as "the Charwoman", Jennifer Cody as "the Laundress", Jeff Blumenkrantz as "the Undertaker", Stephen DeRosa as "The Old Man," and Jeff Hiller as "The Director".

Social Butterfly: Get A Peek Inside The FROZEN Tour's Set Load-In

Let the storm rage on because we're getting an inside look at the Frozen tour with this special time-lapse of everything that it takes to load in the production's show-stopping set at each tour stop. Head to Arendelle by checking out the video!

