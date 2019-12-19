Social Roundup: What Did People Think Of LES MISERABLES In London's Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre?

Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables began performances last night, December 18, at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre in London.

The cast featured Jon Robyns as 'Jean Valjean', Bradley Jaden 'Javert', Gerard Carey 'Thénardier', Carrie Hope Fletcher 'Fantine', Shan Ako 'Eponine', Josefina Gabrielle 'Madame Thénardier', Ashley Gilmour 'Enjolras' and Lily Kerhoas 'Cosette'. Rachelle Ann Go will return to the role of 'Fantine' for 7 weeks in the Spring and will take over the role next Summer.

LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

What did people think of the show and the refurbished theatre? We rounded up some of the reaction on social media!

New cast member Shane O'Riodan, making his West End debut, thanked audiences for their enthusiasm:

As did fellow new cast member Samuel Wyn-Morris:

Last night might have been the best night of my life. The audience @lesmisofficial and in our glorious new theatre was EPIC. I've loved this show since I was a kid and i shared that with over a thousand people last night, I'll never ever forget it. Thank You ?? pic.twitter.com/zr9ATeCxQx - Samuel Wyn-Morris (@samuelwynmorris) December 19, 2019

The Front of House team were happy:

Opening night of @lesmisofficial at the Sondheim was a success!!! Well done cast and team for a brill show, can't wait to do it all again tomorrow ??a??i?? - Lotte Bowbrick (@lottebow) December 19, 2019

And it was an emotional moment for Carrie-Hope Fletcher, returning to the cast to play Fantine:

Les Mis at the Sondheim Theatre just began for the first time and I. Am. Crying. pic.twitter.com/eWzBcphwsu - Carrie Ho-Ho-Hope Fletcher (@CarrieHFletcher) December 18, 2019

Now, here's some feedback from the audience!

What a fabulous job @DMTWestEnd @CamMackLtd have made of the new Sondheim Theatre. Perfect opening night for the 21st Century Les Miserables #LesMiz @lesmisofficial pic.twitter.com/XGmu53I4Sq - Peter Lewis (@PeterLewis55) December 19, 2019

@lesmisofficial @DMTWestEnd well that first preview was pretty amazing ... kudos especially to Thernadier ... and to those who mourn the loss of the revolve, in my humble opinion the demise of Gavroche and the Final Battle are as poignant as ever ... #SondheimTheatre #gosee - PIP MACLEAN (@pipalina1) December 19, 2019

@BradleyJaden should, and I hope will, go down in history as one of the definitive Javerts... just saying... @lesmisofficial - Matt Battersby (@MattBa995) December 19, 2019

