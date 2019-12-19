LES MISERABLES
Click Here for More Articles on LES MISERABLES

Social Roundup: What Did People Think Of LES MISERABLES In London's Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre?

Article Pixel Dec. 19, 2019  
Social Roundup: What Did People Think Of LES MISERABLES In London's Newly Renovated Sondheim Theatre?

Cameron Mackintosh's new version of Les Miserables began performances last night, December 18, at the newly renovated Sondheim Theatre in London.

The cast featured Jon Robyns as 'Jean Valjean', Bradley Jaden 'Javert', Gerard Carey 'Thénardier', Carrie Hope Fletcher 'Fantine', Shan Ako 'Eponine', Josefina Gabrielle 'Madame Thénardier', Ashley Gilmour 'Enjolras' and Lily Kerhoas 'Cosette'. Rachelle Ann Go will return to the role of 'Fantine' for 7 weeks in the Spring and will take over the role next Summer.

LES MISÉRABLES is written by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg and is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

What did people think of the show and the refurbished theatre? We rounded up some of the reaction on social media!

New cast member Shane O'Riodan, making his West End debut, thanked audiences for their enthusiasm:

As did fellow new cast member Samuel Wyn-Morris:

The Front of House team were happy:

And it was an emotional moment for Carrie-Hope Fletcher, returning to the cast to play Fantine:

Now, here's some feedback from the audience!

Buy Tickets at TodayTix

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Announces 2020-2021 National Tour
Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to... (read more)

Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to mak... (read more)

FROZEN 2, THE LION KING Make Oscars 'Best Original Song' Shortlist; CATS Shut Out
Shortlists were announced today for nine categories at the 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Original Score, Best Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyl... (read more)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Makes History With Amazon Alexa Voice Skill
The Phantom of the Opera is the first Broadway show in history to launch a voice skill for Amazon Alexa!... (read more)

Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Star In One-Night Only Benefit Concert of RAGTIME
The Actors Fund announced today that the music of the Tony Award-winning Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit conc... (read more)

Join BroadwayWorld's Team as a College Student Blogger!
BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to join our team and share your experience with our readers by becoming a college student blogger for the site!... (read more)