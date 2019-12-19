VIDEO: John Lithgow Returns as Rudy Giuliani on THE LATE SHOW

John Lithgow returned to THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert last night with his iconic impression of Rudy Giuliani.

In the scene, "Giuliani" has returned from his top-secret fact finding mission to Ukraine, and he has some stories to tell.

"All I can say is I have reason to believe that not only did Hunter Biden try to rig the 2016 election. He also rigged the 2016 Olympics and the 2016 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards! Blake Shelton was unconstitutionally slimed!" Lithgow said in his best Giuliani voice.

Watch the hilarious clip below!

John Lithgow's roots are in the theater. In 1973, he won a Tony Award three weeks after his Broadway debut, in David Storey's "The Changing Room." Since then he has appeared on Broadway over twenty times, earning five more Tony nominations, another Tony, four Drama Desk Awards, and induction into the Theatre Hall of Fame. His other Broadway performances have included major roles in "My Fat Friend," "Trelawney of the 'Wells,'" "Comedians," "Anna Christie," "Bedroom Farce," "Beyond Therapy," "M. Butterfly," "The Front Page," "Retreat from Moscow," "All My Sons," "The Columnist," and the musicals "Sweet Smell of Success" (his second Tony), and "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels." More recently he has appeared in the title role of King Lear for The Public's Shakespeare in the Park, in Edward Albee's "A Delicate Balance," and in his own "Stories by Heart" at the Roundabout.

In the early 1980's, Lithgow began to make a major mark in film. At that time, he was nominated for Oscars in back-to-back years, for "The World According to Garp" and "Terms of Endearment." In the years before and after, he has appeared in over fifty films. Notable among them have been "Twilight Zone: The Movie," "Footloose," "Buckaroo Banzai," "Cliffhanger," "Shrek," "Rise of the Planet of the Apes," "This is 40," "Interstellar," "Love is Strange," "Beatriz at Dinner," "Daddy's Home 2," and "Pitch Perfect 3." For his work on television, Lithgow has won six Emmys (out of 12 nominations), 3 SAG Awards, and two Golden Globes, notably for "3rd Rock from the Sun," "Dexter," and the role of Winston Churchill on "The Crown." When 3rd Rock" went off the air in 2001, he was given a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.





