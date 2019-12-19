BWW Exclusive: Ian McKellen & Laurie Davidson Open Up About Their Favorite Moments of Making CATS!

The Magical Mr. Mistoffelees and Gus the Theatre Cat walk into a room... That's what happened last week when BroadwayWorld chatted with two stars of the Cats film, which hits theatres tomorrow, December 20. Why should you see it?

"Working with different types of performers- dancers, singers... they bring something different to the table. It was a film set unlike a typical acting environment that I've experienced before," says Laurie Davidson, who plays Mistoffelees. "Any actor wants to work with different types of people because they enrich you own performance. This film had that in abundance. It's got a such a plethora of people and a color palette that I think people will fall in love with."

Stage and screen legend Ian McKellen, who plays Gus the Theatre cat, agrees. "It's all about giving you, the audience, the experience that you are in the film. You're not. We were! We were in it. It's such a privilege. You become like a twelve year old, like you've gone to heaven."

Hear even more from the duo about the making of the film before Cats pounces to the big screen!





