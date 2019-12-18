Wake Up With BWW 12/18: THE LIGHTNING THIEF Will Tour Again, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The Lightning Thief is hitting the road again! The musical, set to conclude its limited run on Broadway soon, will embark on tour once again in 2020-2021! Casting and tour stops will be announced at a later date.

Further casting has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! It was revealed yesterday that the role of the Narrator will be split between Jessica Vosk, Alex Newell, and Eden Espinosa!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Voting Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide

Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards Worldwide, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatres and performers are recognized!. (more...)

2) THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Announces 2020-2021 National Tour

Following the conclusion of its strictly limited 16-week holiday engagement on Broadway, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will return to the road for a national touring production in the 2020-2021 season.. (more...)

3) Adam Driver Walks Out of NPR Interview Over MARRIAGE STORY Clip

Adam Driver walked out of an interview on the NPR talk show Fresh Air earlier this month when host Terry Gross tried to play a clip of Driver from the film Marriage Story. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff Perform 'I'll Be Home For Christmas' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Last night, Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff appeared as guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon! The duo took the stage to perform 'I'll Be Home For Christmas'.. (more...)

5) Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk Will Play 'Narrator' in MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Manhattan Concert Productions has announced that Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk will share the role of 'Narrator' in the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. Espinosa, Newell, and Vosk join previously announced Noah Galvin (Joseph), Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Shoshana Bean and more will perform in WAITRESS SINGS BAREILLES: VOL. 2 at The Green Room 42 tonight!

Tour and Broadway alums of WAITRESS will come together to celebrate Sara Bareilles' iconic music, her historic journey from female Grammy-nominated recording artist to twice TONY Award nominee and her beautiful female-forward story both on Broadway and across America.

BWW Exclusive: CATS Stars Robbie Fairchild & Rebel Wilson Gush About Meeting Judi Dench, Finding Comedy in a Classic & More!

In just days, the jellicle moon will shine bright over CATS, the big screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical. How did directer Tom Hooper manage to bring the feline favorite to life?

"The set was breathtaking," says Robbie Fairchild, who plays jellicle ringleader, Munkustrap. "Everything was two and a half to three times the size of us to make it cat-scale. We were playing around and I was sitting around on this chair that was probably as tall as this ceiling, just thinking to myself: 'If someone asks me what I did today, I would get to say that I pretended I was a cat, singing and dancing on wires, playing around with Rebel Wilson.' When is that ever your reality?! It was wild."

"I loved the freedom that we had to be inventive as well," added Rebel Wilson, who plays gumby cat Jennyanydots. "Obviously the stage story is so iconic, but when I saw the show, I never remembered my character. I loved that I got to put dialogue jokes in. To me, it was a real challenge to get some comedy out of the source material."

Set Your DVR...

John Mulaney will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

John Lithgow will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Illusionists on Broadway will appear on TODAY!

What we're watching: Idina Menzel Performs 'Christmas Just Ain't Christmas' on THE LATE SHOW

Idina Menzel was a guest on last night's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. During the show, she performed her new Christmas song, 'Christmas Just Ain't Christmas' off of her new album, Christmas: A Season of Love.

