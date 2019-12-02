Shoshana Bean and More to Perform in WAITRESS SINGS BAREILLES: VOL. 2 at The Green Room 42

Following a sold-out concert in 2017, stars from Broadway and the National Tours of WAITRESS are coming together to perform WAITRESS SINGS BAREILLES: VOL. 2 at The Green Room 42 on Wednesday December 18, 2019 both at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The evening's concerts will benefit The Hysterical Womxn's Society.

Here's how the evening is billed: "Tour and Broadway alums of WAITRESS will come together to celebrate Sara Bareilles' iconic music, her historic journey from female Grammy-nominated recording artist to twice TONY Award nominee and her beautiful female-forward story both on Broadway and across America."

Presented by GERIANNE PEREZ (In Transit), MOLLY JOBE (Waitress) and MATT DEANGELIS (The Secret Life of Bees), both evening concerts will be hosted by BRYAN FENKHART (My Very Own British Invasion) with music direction by MADELINE SMITH.

Also set to appear are: SHOSHANA BEAN (Waitress), NOAH GALVIN (ABC's The Real O'Neals), DESI OAKLEY (Chicago), CAITLIN HOULAHAN (Girl From The North Country), BENNY ELLEDGE (Waitress), RICHARD KLINE (Waitress/Three's Company), TIFFANY HOBBS (Much Ado About Nothing), JESSIE SHELTON (Hadestown), ANDREW FITCH (Waitress), LENNE KLINGAMAN (Waitress), KYRA KENNEDY (Waitress), BRAD STANDLEY (Waitress), EPHIE AARDEMA (Waitress), JESSIE HOOKER-BAILEY (Waitress), HENRY GOTTFRIED (Waitress), EMILY KOCH (Waitress) and JIM HOGAN (Waitress).

The evening benefits the Hysterical Womxn's Society (HWS), a non-profit organization dedicated to demystifying and destigmatizing abortion through education. Led by LORA LEE GAYER (Holiday Inn), HWS was founded by a group of people from the Broadway community in the summer of 2019 in response to abortion bans being passed in numerous states around the country. Since it's inception it has partnered with various physician advocacy groups and with the use of social media and a monthly education series has already reached thousands of people and raised over $70,000 for reproductive health.

WAITRESS SINGS BAREILLES: VOL. 2 comes to The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave) on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Tickets range from $37.50 - $202.50 with no food or drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at: www.thegreenroom42.com.

