Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk Will Play 'Narrator' in MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Manhattan Concert Productions has announced that Eden Espinosa, Alex Newell, and Jessica Vosk will share the role of "Narrator" in the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at David Geffen Hall, Lincoln Center on February 17, 2020 at 8:00 pm. Espinosa, Newell, and Vosk join previously announced Noah Galvin (Joseph), Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

Eden Espinosa is most recognized for her critically acclaimed portrayal of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Other credits include originating the title character in Brooklyn the Musical, Flora in Flora the Red Menace, and Maureen in the closing company of Rent on Broadway. Espinosa also originated the role of Sadie Thompson in the world premiere of Rain, at the Old Globe Theater. She portrayed Eva Perón in TPAC and Studio Tenn's production of Evita. Her second album REVELATION of all new original music was released in January 2019.

Alex Newell is best known for playing Wade "Unique" Adams, a transgender student on FOX's "Glee." Newell is a series regular on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on NBC and starred as Asaka in the Tony award-winning revival of Once on This Island. Some of Newell's notable stage roles include: Hairspray (Motormouth Maybelle), Cinderella (Fairy Godmother), Saturday Night Fever (Candy). As a recording artist, Newell released tracks with Clean Bandit, Blonde and The Knocks, supported Adam Lambert on tour and released his debut EP POWER, which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart in 2016.

Jessica Vosk is lauded for her leading turn as Elphaba in Wicked, which she recently finished playing on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre. Her big break came in 2009 when she was cast as a vocalist for the live concert Kristina written by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus of ABBA and performed at Carnegie Hall and at London's Royal Albert Hall. Other notable Broadway roles include Marian in The Bridges of Madison County, Miss Bassett in Finding Neverland, and Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof. Vosk can also be heard as Anita on the San Francisco Symphony's live recording of West Side Story, which was nominated for a Grammy.

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).

Tickets, starting at $75, are on sale now and may be purchased by visiting www.lincolncenter.org; calling CenterCharge (212) 721-6500; or visiting the David Geffen Hall box office at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza (Columbus Avenue at 65th Street).





