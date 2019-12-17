Adam Driver Walks Out of NPR Interview Over MARRIAGE STORY Clip

Adam Driver walked out of an interview on the NPR talk show Fresh Air earlier this month when host Terry Gross tried to play a clip of Driver from the film Marriage Story.

According to The Daily Beast, Driver walked out after expressing that he did not want to listen to a clip of himself singing the Company song "Being Alive" in the film.

Gross' team was aware that Driver does not like to listen to clips of himself and they encouraged him to remove his headphones while any clips played back.

Danny Miller, Fresh Air's executive producer Danny Miller confirmed that Driver left during a break in the interview "while we were playing back a clip from the film." "We don't really understand why he left," Miller said in an email. "We were looking forward to the interview-Terry thinks he's a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on [Fresh Air] in 2015-so we were disappointed that we didn't have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story."

During the episode of Fresh Air, when the interview with Driver was meant to air, Gross briefly addressed the walkout saying the show "had promised you an interview with actor Adam Driver today, but unfortunately, we weren't able to do it as planned."

This isn't the first time Driver has expressed these feelings; however, and in a New Yorker profile in October 2019, Driver recalled feeling nauseous during a première of Star Wars: The Force Awakens; and hiding out in a greenroom during a screening of BlacKkKlansmen.

MARRIAGE STORY is Academy Award nominated filmmaker Noah Baumbach's incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. Written and Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Julie Hagerty, Merritt Wever and Azhy Robertson, with Wallace Shawn, Martha Kelly and Mark O'Brien.

Company will be heading back to Broadway soon, but with a gender-bent twist, starring Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone. The musical revival will open in March 2020.

Read the original article on The Daily Beast.





