Wake Up With BWW 12/18: Catherine McCormack Joins THE FERRYMAN, and More!

1) Director Michael Gracey Says THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is 'Definitely' Coming to Broadway

by Stephanie Wild

The Greatest Showman has taken the world by storm in 2018, as one of the year's most talked-about films. Now, as the year comes to a close, Yahoo! is chatting with the film's director Michael Gracey about why the film resonated so much with fans, and if Broadway is in the stars.. (more...)

2) Daveed Diggs, Sheria Irving, and Zoë Winters Lead The Public's WHITE NOISE

The Public Theater announced initial casting today for the world premiere of WHITE NOISE, written by Public Theater Master Writer Chair and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks. . (more...)

3) BWW TV Exclusive: Watch the Debut of Norm Lewis' Music Video, 'Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Every Day?'

by BroadwayWorld TV

Norm Lewis opens his 4th consecutive year tonight at Feinstein's 54 Below with NUTCRACKER COOL. What has now become an annual Holiday Residency, debuted in 2015. It was an instant success and he changes it up every year, with Musical Director, Joseph Joubert, and his band of merry-making men, George Farmer and Perry Cavari. The PARTY is helmed by Norm's longtime friend and collaborator, Richard Jay-Alexander.. (more...)

4) Breaking: HAIR Composer Galt MacDermot Passes Away at 89

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that composer Galt MacDermot, perhaps best known for his work on the landmark musical Hair, passed away today, December 17. He was 89 years old. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: See Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher During Rehearsals for RENT LIVE

Fox goes bohemian on January 27, 2019 when they premiere RENT LIVE, and they have just released rehearsal photos for production, see them below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Celia Keenan-Bolger

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Catherine McCormack joins the cast of The Ferryman today!

The Olivier Award nominee will join the company of Jez Butterworth's The Ferryman, directed by Sam Mendes, beginning today, December 18. McCormack will make her Broadway debut in the role of "Mary Carney," which she first played in the London cast. She replaces Genevieve O'Reilly, who departed the production on Sunday, December 16.

BWW Exclusive: Pets Of Broadway: Meet Samantha Barks' Little Diva, Ivy Barks!

This week's Pets of Broadway introduces you to Ivy, a Cavachon mix who is this Broadway leading lady's best friend! Oh, did we mention her mom is Pretty Woman's star, Samantha Barks?

Set Your DVR...

-Emily Blunt will appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

-Lin-Manuel Miranda will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN and THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

-Kristin Chenoweth will appear on THE VIEW this morning!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams Up With Jimmy Fallon To Bring THE TONIGHT SHOW To Puerto Rico!

With @lin_manuel and @HamiltonMusical, The Tonight Show is doing a special episode in Puerto Rico on January 15th! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Ub6VgrnGMU - Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) December 18, 2018

It was revealed tonight that when Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda heads to Puerto Rico for 24 performances of "Hamilton", "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" will be heading there with him. It was announced this evening that a special episode of The Tonight Show will air from the island on Jan. 15.

The evening will include a rare and exclusive "Hamilton" performance featuring Miranda and the new touring cast beginning in Puerto Rico.

What we're watching: Watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson Duet on Acoustic 'Once Upon a December'

Earlier this month, Australian recording artist Earlier this month, Australian recording artist Cody Simpson made his Broadway debut in Anastasia as leading man "Dmitry." Now, Simpson duets with Anastasia star Christy Altomare on a never-before-heard acoustic arrangement of "Once Upon a December!"

Social Butterfly: Get a First Taste of Gavin Creel and Sara Bareilles Together in WAITRESS

Watch as @gavincreel tries his first Pomatter whipped cream pie! Don't miss Gavin and @SaraBareilles TOGETHER in Waitress Jan 7 - Feb 3. pic.twitter.com/0ykQ7KZ0sd - Waitress Musical (@WaitressMusical) December 17, 2018

As previously announced, Sara Bareilles, will return to Waitress in the role of Jenna, joined by Tony Award-winner, Gavin Creel as Dr. Pomatter for a limited engagement January 7 to February 3, 2019.

