Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Teams Up With Jimmy Fallon To Bring THE TONIGHT SHOW To Puerto Rico!

It was revealed tonight that when Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda heads to Puerto Rico for 24 performances of "Hamilton", "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" will be heading there with him. It was announced this evening that a special episode of The Tonight Show will air from the island on Jan. 15.

The evening will include a rare and exclusive "Hamilton" performance featuring Miranda and the new touring cast beginning in Puerto Rico.

The telecast will focus on the spirit and culture of Puerto Rico in its efforts to rebuild and raise awareness following the devastating hurricane that struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017. While the telecast will detail how Hurricane Maria caused widespread damage, it will also, just as importantly, be festive and bring a party-like atmosphere to the island that has long been known for fun and celebration.

Miranda, who will reprise his lead role in "Hamilton" from Jan. 8-27 at the University of Puerto Rico to raise money for the Flamboyan Arts Fund to benefit the arts, artists and arts institutions as the island continues to recover, starred in the original Broadway cast as well as wrote the book, music and lyrics.

Additional info on "The Tonight Show" telecast from Puerto Rico will be announced at a later date.

With @lin_manuel and @HamiltonMusical, The Tonight Show is doing a special episode in Puerto Rico on January 15th! #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Ub6VgrnGMU ? Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) December 18, 2018

