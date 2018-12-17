Director Michael Gracey Says THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is 'Definitely' Coming to Broadway

The Greatest Showman has taken the world by storm in 2018, as one of the year's most talked-about films. Now, as the year comes to a close, Yahoo! is chatting with the film's director Michael Gracey about why the film resonated so much with fans, and if Broadway is in the stars.

"At the end of the day, we all look in the mirror and tend to see our own self-perceived flaws," Gracey said. "So to watch a film that celebrates what it is to be different and unique, it just connects with audiences - no matter who you are."

One of the biggest buzzes around the community is whether or not this film will be seen on a Broadway stage in the future. Gracey says that will "definitely" happen.

"There will definitely be a Broadway musical at some point," he said. "Songwriters Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and I all workshopped the film very much like it was a stage production as a way of testing and improving it, both musically and narratively. It's an incredibly powerful piece when performed live."

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman is directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by GRAMMY, Tony, and Academy Award-winning duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY Award-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen). The film stars Academy Award-nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award-nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

