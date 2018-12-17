BWW TV Exclusive: Watch the Debut of Norm Lewis' Music Video, 'Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Every Day?'

Dec. 17, 2018  

Norm Lewis opens his 4th consecutive year tonight at Feinstein's 54 Below with NUTCRACKER COOL. What has now become an annual Holiday Residency, debuted in 2015. It was an instant success and he changes it up every year, with Musical Director, Joseph Joubert, and his band of merry-making men, George Farmer and Perry Cavari. The PARTY is helmed by Norm's longtime friend and collaborator, Richard Jay-Alexander.

This year is even more special, as Broadway's Leading Man releases his first Christmas album, aptly named The Norm Lewis Christmas Album.

One of the selections on the new recording is a tune penned by Walter Afanasieff & Jay Landers, titled "Why Couldn't It Be Christmas Every Day?" Norm chose it as the "radio ready" single that would be the sound bed for a video that was shot and put together "Guerilla Style" throughout New York City.

It's a confection and love letter to the city, the season and the man and was directed and edited by Nellie Beavers & Richard Jay-Alexander. Get ready to be put into a GREAT MOOD!

Click here to purchase the album today and here for tickets to Norm's show at Feinstein's/54 Below!

