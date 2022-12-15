Wake Up With BWW 12/15: SWEENEY TODD Casting, Inside the CHESS Concert, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include full principal casting for Sweeney Todd, which will star Jordan Fisher, Ruthie Ann Miles, Gaten Matarazzo and more! Plus, go inside The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Jordan Fisher, Ruthie Ann Miles, Gaten Matarazzo, and More Join SWEENEY TODD; Full Principal Casting Announced!

by Stephi Wild

Attend the tale! Full principal casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. Find out who will be starring in this new revival here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights from CHESS In Concert Featuring Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Solea Pfeiffer and Ramin Karimloo

by BroadwayWorld TV

See video highlights from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look at 'Belle' & 'Be Our Guest' In New BEAUTY & THE BEAST: A 30TH CELEBRATION Featurette

by Michael Major

ABC has released a new Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Anniversary featurette, featuring a first look at the making of musical numbers 'Belle' and 'Be Our Guest.' The new featurette also reveals that Beauty & the Beast composer Alan Menken will be appearing in the special, plus a first look at H.E.R.'s iconic yellow Belle dress. Watch the new video now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Josh Groban Reveals His BEAUTY & THE BEAST Puppet Costume

by Michael Major

Josh Groban has revealed a first look at his Beast costume for the Beauty & the Beast: A 30th Celebration on ABC. Check out a video of Groban and the giant puppet in action now, including footage of his first time seeing it. Groban is joined by H.E.R., Joshua Henry, Shania Twain, Rita Moreno, Martin Short, and David Alan Grier in the special.. (more...)

Natey Jones, J. Bernard Calloway & More Complete the Cast of THE HARDER THEY COME at The Public Theater

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Public Theater has announced the complete cast for the world premiere of The Harder They Come. Joining the cast is Natey Jones in the lead role of Ivan, making his American stage debut, as well as J. Bernard Calloway and more.. (more...)

Photos: Go Inside the CHESS Benefit Concert Starring Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo & Solea Pfeiffer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

See photos from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!. (more...)

Photo Exclusive: First Look at Erika Henningsen & More in JOY World Premiere at George Street Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get an exclusive first look at photos of the world premiere of new musical Joy the Musical at George Street Playhouse, starring Erika Henningsen, with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse.. (more...)

Darren Aronofsky Reveals He is Working on a BLACK SWAN Musical

by Stephi Wild

Director and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has revealed that he is working on a Black Swan musical. In an new interview, the director of new film The Whale said that he also may be interested in making a movie musical someday.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!