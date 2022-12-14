Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch Highlights from CHESS In Concert Featuring Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Solea Pfeiffer and Ramin Karimloo

Chess is a love story set against the historic Cold War chess battles between the United States and Russia where ideologies dangerously clash.

Dec. 14, 2022  

See video highlights from The Entertainment Community Fund's one-night-only benefit concert of the legendary musical Chess at the Broadhurst Theatre!

Go inside the curtain call here as the cast, led by Darren Criss as "Freddie Trumper", Lena Hall as "Florence Vassey", Ramin Karimloo as "Anatoly Sergievsky" and Solea Pfeiffer as "Svetlana Sergievsky" take their bows below!

The concert celebrated the gorgeous score by ABBA's Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and celebrated EGOT winner Sir Tim Rice, and featured a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong and directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs.

TodayTix Black Friday

