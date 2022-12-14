Darren Aronofsky Reveals He is Working on a BLACK SWAN Musical

Director and filmmaker Darren Aronofsky has revealed that he is working on a Black Swan musical. In an new interview with AV Club, the director of new film The Whale said that he also may be interested in making a movie musical someday.

"We're trying to do the Black Swan musical," he revealed. When asked if the goal would be to bring it to Broadway, he replied, "We'll see what happens. But we're working on it."

Aronofsky was then asked his thoughts on making a movie musical.

"I would love to and I've talked to many people about it, and I've come close to a few ideas," he said. "It's a very tricky thing because music from musicals is not popular music anymore. So what do you do?"

He went on to say that it is not out of the question. "But figuring that angle of it, of what the music would be, where it comes from, is the big challenge. But I've spent a lot of time thinking about it. And hopefully one day I could figure something out."

Read the full interview on AV Club.

Darren Aronofsky is an American film director, producer, and screenwriter. In 1997, he founded the film and TV production company Protozoa Pictures. His feature debut was the surrealist psychological thriller Pi in 1998, which won Aronofsky the Directing Award at the Sundance Film Festival and an Independent Spirit Award for Best First Screenplay.

Aronofsky's follow-up was psychological drama Requiem for a Dream in 2000, which received an Academy Award nomination for Ellen Burstyn's performance. After writing the World War II horror film Below (2002), Aronofsky began production on his third film, the romantic fantasy sci-fi drama The Fountain (2006).

His fourth film, the sports drama The Wrestler (2008), was released to critical acclaim and both of the film's stars, Mickey Rourke and Marisa Tomei, received Academy Award nominations. His next film, the psychological horror film Black Swan (2010), received further critical acclaim and many accolades, including five Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and a Best Actress win for Natalie Portman.

Aronofsky's sixth feature film, the biblically-inspired epic Noah (2014), became his first film to open at No. 1 at the box office despite its mixed reception from critics and audiences. His seventh and eighth films, mother! (2017) and The Whale (2022), sparked controversy upon release and polarized both critics and audiences.