Wake Up With BWW 12/12: SOME LIKE IT HOT Opens on Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include reviews and coverage from opening night of Some Like It Hot! Plus, go inside the Children's & Family Creative Arts EmmyÂ® Awards, which took place this weekend.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Review Roundup: SOME LIKE IT HOT Opens on Broadway!

by Review Roundups

Critics are weighing in on SOME LIKE IT HOT, the brand-new Broadway musical comedy featuring a book by Matthew LÃ³pez & Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, which opened on Broadway Sunday, December 11th at the Shubert Theatre.. (more...)

Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet at SOME LIKE IT HOT

by Red Carpet

Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot opens tonight, Sunday, December 11 at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld will be there for the celbration and you can tune in at 5:15pm ET to watch the red carpet live!. (more...)

BBC Opera on 3 Streams Met Opera's THE HOURS Starring RenÃ©e Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato - Listen Now!

by Blair Ingenthron

BBC Opera on 3 will stream the opening night performance of Kevin Puts's THE HOURS starring RenÃ©e Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato at The Metropolitan Opera for 29 days beginning yesterday, December 10th.. (more...)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Film Actress Ruth Madoc Passes Away at 79

by Blair Ingenthron

According to various sources, Ruth Madoc, the actress best known for playing Fruma Sarah in the Fiddler on the Roof film, and Gladys Pugh in the BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi! passed away on Friday, December 9th after surgery she received for a fall earlier in the week. . (more...)

KPOP Concludes Broadway Run

by Nicole Rosky

The Broadway run of KPOP came to a conclusion on December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre. . (more...)

Photos: Go Inside the CHILDREN'S & FAMILY CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS with JoJo Siwa, Raven-SymonÃ©, and More!

by Blair Ingenthron

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) has announced the winners of the very first Children's & Family Creative Arts EmmyÂ® Awards which took place on Saturday, December 10th at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Check out photos from the event here!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

New Releases

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to xx, who turns xx today!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!