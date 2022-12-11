KPOP Concludes Broadway Run Today

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the Broadway run of KPOP sadly comes to a conclusion today, December 11 at Circle in the Square Theatre. The final performance is host to a special Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Community Event and panel discussion to celebrate and reflect on AAPI representation on Broadway and beyond. KPOP will have played 44 preview performances and 17 regular performances.

KPOP is directed by Teddy Bergman; book by Jason Kim; music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park; music and lyrics by Max Vernon; and choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The production stars Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, Abraham Lim, Min, Kate Mina Lin, Aubie Merrylees, Patrick Park, Zachary Noah Piser, Kevin Woo, and John Yi.

KPOP - Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released on February 24, 2023 via Sony Masterworks Broadway, and is available for preorder HERE. The recording is produced by Harvey Mason Jr.

KPOP is produced by Tim Forbes, Joey Parnes, Jay Alix & Una Jackman, Hunter Arnold, Kayla Greenspan, Ad Hoc Live Entertainment, Sony Music Masterworks, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Ira Pittelman, Salman Al-Rashid, Gideon Friedman, Dodge Hall Productions & Courage the Producer, Jamie deRoy & Dawn Smalberg, Eric Falkenstein, Suzanne Grant, John Paterakis, Susan Vargo, Miranda Gohh and Hui-Dress and was conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim. Music Direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey, Scenic Design by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, Costume Design by Clint Ramos; Sophia Choi, Lighting Design by Jiyoun Chang, Sound Design by Peter Fitzgerald; Andrew Keister, Projection Design by Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by Mia M. Neal, Makeup Design by Joe Dulude II; Suki Tsujimoto, Casting by Tara Rubin Casting and the Production Stage Manager is Cherie B. Tay.