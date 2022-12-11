BBC Opera on 3 Streams Met Opera's THE HOURS Starring Renée Fleming, Kelli O'Hara & Joyce DiDonato - Listen Now!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Hours runs through December 15th.

Dec. 11, 2022  

BBC Opera on 3 will stream the opening night performance of Kevin Puts's THE HOURS at The Metropolitan Opera for 29 days beginning yesterday, December 10th. Adapted from Michael Cunningham's acclaimed novel, this exciting co-commission by the Met marks the highly anticipated return of soprano Renée Fleming, starring alongside actress and singer Kelli O'Hara and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato as the opera's trio of heroines-Clarissa Vaughan, Laura Brown, and Virginia Woolf.

Listen to the broadcast below!

The Hours will run through December 15.

With Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium for this production by Phelim McDermott, the cast also features mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves as Sally, Clarissa's partner; soprano Kathleen Kim as Barbara and Mrs. Latch; soprano Sylvia D'Eramo as Kitty and Vanessa; countertenor John Holiday as the Man Under the Arch and the Hotel Clerk; bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as Richard, Clarissa's best friend who is dying from AIDS; tenor William Burden as Louis, Richard's ex-boyfriend; tenor Sean Panikkar as Leonard Woolf, Virginia Woolf's husband; and bass-baritone Brandon Cedel as Dan Brown, Laura Brown's husband.

Inspired by Virginia Woolf's Mrs. Dalloway, Cunningham's novel was adapted into an Oscar-winning film version starring Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, and Nicole Kidman. The powerful story takes place in a single day and concerns three women from different eras-Virginia Woolf (DiDonato) in London in 1923, as she struggles to write her masterpiece Mrs. Dalloway; Los Angeles housewife Laura Brown (O'Hara), in 1949, who yearns for an escape from her loving family at the same time as she prepares for her husband's birthday; and, in 1999, editor Clarissa Vaughan (Fleming), a New Yorker haunted by the past as she plans a party to celebrate her closest friend in his final hours.

In addition to McDermott, who received wide acclaim for his staging of Philip Glass's Akhnaten, the creative team includes set and costume director Tom Pye, lighting designer Bruno Poet, projection designer Finn Ross, choreographer Annie-B Parson in her Met debut, and dramaturg Paul Cremo.




