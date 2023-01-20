Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Wake Up With BWW 1/20: Listen to Two New Tracks From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and More!

Plus, check out all of the new marquees for upcoming Broadway shows!

Jan. 20, 2023  

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include two new tracks released from Kimberly Akimbo ahead of the show's upcoming cast recording! Plus, check out all of the new marquees for upcoming Broadway shows!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Up on the Marquee: GOODNIGHT OSCAR
by Jennifer Broski

Check out photos of the new Broadway marquee for Good Night, Oscar, which begins performances on April 7, 2023, and opens on April 24, 2023. The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27, 2023. . (more...)

MATILDA Among This Year's BAFTA Nominations
by Aliya Al-Hassan

This year's BAFTA nominations have been unveiled.This year's BAFTA nominations have been unveiled. The film version of Matilda the Musical has received two nominations - for Outstanding British Film and make-up and hair.. (more...)

Up on the Marquee: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
by Jennifer Broski

Check out the new marquee for Broadway-Bound Once Upon a One More Time, which begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023, making it one of the first productions of the 2023/24 Broadway season.. (more...)

Listen: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Releases 'Better' and 'Anagram' Ahead of Original Broadway Cast Recording
by Stephi Wild

Ahead of the album's release, two new songs have been released from the musical, 'Better' and 'Anagram'. Listen to both here! Find out how to pre-save the album, which is released next month.. (more...)

Photos: Meet the New Queens of SIX on Broadway
by Jennifer Broski

Just last month, the new queens of Broadway's Six took their first bows at the Lena Horne Theatre. Now they are checking in with BroadwayWorld! Check out photos of Broadway's new leading ladies.. (more...)

Up on the Marquee: FAT HAM
by Jennifer Broski

Check out photos of the Broadway marquee for Fat Ham, which begins performances on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre . (more...)

Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
by Michael Major

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



