Up on the Marquee: GOODNIGHT OSCAR

Goodnight, Oscar will open April 24, 2023 at the Belasco Theatre.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes, opens at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) this April. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar begins performances on April 7, 2023, and opens on April 24, 2023. The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27, 2023.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

Previously announced cast members are Emily Bergl (Broadway's The Ferryman, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Desperate Housewives") as June Levant; Peter Grosz (TV's "Veep" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm") as the network executive Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport (recent Broadway revivals, Fiddler on the Roof and Picnic, TV's "Outsourced" and "For the People") as TV host Jack Paar; and John Zdrojeski (Off-Broadway's Heroes of the Fourth Turning) as George Gershwin.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Belscao below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

