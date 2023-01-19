Up on the Marquee: GOODNIGHT OSCAR

Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes, opens at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) this April. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, Good Night, Oscar begins performances on April 7, 2023, and opens on April 24, 2023. The 20-week limited engagement will end on August 27, 2023.

In Good Night, Oscar, Sean Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist, and the most subversive wit ever to appear on television during its Golden Age.

Previously announced cast members are Emily Bergl (Broadway's The Ferryman, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, TV's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "Desperate Housewives") as June Levant; Peter Grosz (TV's "Veep" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm") as the network executive Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport (recent Broadway revivals, Fiddler on the Roof and Picnic, TV's "Outsourced" and "For the People") as TV host Jack Paar; and John Zdrojeski (Off-Broadway's Heroes of the Fourth Turning) as George Gershwin.

It's 1958 and Jack Paar is hosting "The Tonight Show." He's booked his favorite guest, a pundit as hilarious as he is unpredictable: Oscar Levant, who once famously proclaimed, "There's a fine line between genius and insanity, and I have erased that line." In 90 short minutes, Oscar will have audiences howling, censors scrambling, and - when it's all over - America will be just a little less innocent than she was before.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Belscao below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski