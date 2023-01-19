Up on the Marquee: FAT HAM

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fat Ham will open April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre.

Jan. 19, 2023  

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy Fat Ham by James Ijames will make its Broadway premiere in 2023. The Public's Associate Artistic Director and Resident Director Saheem Ali returns to direct the complete original Off-Broadway cast, including Nikki Crawford as "Tedra," Chris Herbie Holland as "Tio," Billy Eugene Jones as "Rev" and "Pap," Adrianna Mitchell as "Opal," Calvin Leon Smith as "Larry," Marcel Spears as "Juicy," and Benja Kay Thomas as "Rabby."

Fat Ham on Broadway will be produced by Rashad V. Chambers, No Guarantees and Public Theater Productions. Andy Jones and Dylan Pager will serve as Executive Producers.

"Every once in a while, we experience a play that is embraced by the audience with an almost shocking joy. When that happens, when the audience greets the production with a hunger that demonstrates the show is exactly what they need and want, the theater explodes. It's the most exciting experience available to us theater-makers. Such a play, such a production, is Fat Ham. James explores the deepest of issues with the lightest of touches, looking for a way to break cycles of violence and retribution and to find a hard-won joy. And Saheem has created a production that unleashed the pain and the joy of our age," notes Rashad V. Chambers, No Guarantees, Public Theater Productions and National Black Theatre.

Fat Ham begins performances on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and officially opens on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway for a strictly limited engagement through June 25, 2023. Check out photos of the Broadway marquee below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

