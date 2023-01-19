Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Up on the Marquee: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Once Upon a One More Time will open Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Once Upon a One More Time, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears, will open on Broadway this summer at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), the musical begins previews Saturday, May 13, 2023, and celebrates its opening night on Thursday, June 22, 2023, making it one of the first productions of the 2023/24 Broadway season.

Praised as "ingenious, and improbably funny" (Washingtonian) upon its world premiere last year, Once Upon a One More Time played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022.

Once Upon A One More Time features an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside) that flips the script on your favorite fairytale icons. Cinderella, Snow White, Little Mermaid and other classic storybook characters gather for their fortnightly book club, when-oh baby, baby!-a rogue fairy godmother grants their wish for a new story, by dropping The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. The arrival of this new tome spurs a royal revelation: there is more to life than bird-made dresses and true love's kiss! The ultimate revisionist fairytale for anyone who yearns to feel "stronger than yesterday," Once Upon a One More Time weaves the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears - including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," and "Toxic" - into a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about claiming your own happily ever after.

Check out the new marquee at the Marquis Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

