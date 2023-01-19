Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee

Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee

The eight episode half-hour series was recently ordered at Amazon Freevee.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee.

Deadline reports that Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee, plus Naveen Andrews, Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, Ethan Suplee, and Nicholas Hamilton. Pete Holmes and Romy Rosemont will recur.

The eight episode half-hour series will be told through comical-and often conflicting-flashbacks from an interrogation room as the Pradeep family becomes involved with a neighborhood family that are polar-opposites from them. The romantic, personal, and professional entanglements lead to mamy surprising twists.

Hilty's character of Janice is described as a "sexy suburban Christian" who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.

Most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash," Tony nominee Megan Hilty is a dynamic performer both on stage and on screen.

On stage, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off including nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award. She has also been seen as Glinda in Wicked and as Doralee in 9 to 5: the Musical.

On screen, she has been seen in Annie LIVE!, Patsy & Loretta, Difficult People, The Good Wife, Difficult People, Melissa and Joey, Sean Saves the World, Bones, Desperate Housewives, and more.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



Related Stories
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Host ASL-Interpreted Performances Photo
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Host ASL-Interpreted Performances
Little Shop of Horrors will present American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances on Thursday, January 19th at 7pm and Saturday, January 21st at 2pm. See how to purchase tickets!
Sheryl Lee Ralph to be Honored at Amas Musical Theatre Gala Photo
Sheryl Lee Ralph to be Honored at Amas Musical Theatre Gala
Amas Musical Theatre will celebrate its 54th Anniversary at its annual Gala Benefit Concert, presenting the 2023 “Rosie” Award to Honoree Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph. See how to purchase tickets!
Anthony Rapp to Lead SURVIVING HOLLYWOOD Docu-Series Photo
Anthony Rapp to Lead SURVIVING HOLLYWOOD Docu-Series
Anthony Rapp will lead a new docu-series about abuse in Hollywood. Surviving Hollywood will explore abuse, trauma, and injustice within the entertainment industry. The docu-series will feature interviews, archival footage, first-hand accounts, and will uncover new stories about the secrets of the entertainment business.
Michael Andreaus & E. Clayton Cornelious Join AINT TOO PROUD Photo
Michael Andreaus & E. Clayton Cornelious Join AIN'T TOO PROUD
The First National Tour of AINT TOO PROUD-THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is welcoming a new Otis Williams, Paul Williams, and additional cast. See how to purchase tickets!

From This Author - Michael Major


ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'
January 19, 2023

After fronting the roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music, the EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself (“Hooks”), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards). 
Hickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tourHickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tour
January 19, 2023

Hickoids are equally at home in a blues club, a country bar or the punkest of punk dives and since reforming in the 2000s the band has played over 800 shows. They’ve shared the stage with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Old 97s, The Flaming Lips to The Flamin’ Groovies, Roky Erickson to Lucinda Williams and a whole lot of folks in between.
Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'
January 19, 2023

Referencing Baz Luhrmann’s iconic Romeo + Juliet, the “Keep Me Safe” video is rich in iconography of protection and safety – chainmail, bodies of water, private bedrooms – and captures the spirit of Cub Sport’s Jesus At The Gay Bar. Named after a poem by Jay Hulme, the upcoming album walks a line between intimacy and grandeur.
MUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible DemandMUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible Demand
January 19, 2023

MUNA’s one-off Metro Theatre show will take place the day after they make their anticipated debut as headliners at Sydney WorldPride on Sunday 5 March. They will then hit the road with Lorde, appearing as special guests on the star’s Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney Solar Power shows as well as at Adelaide Festival throughout March.
Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'
January 19, 2023

Schoepp has also shared his new single “Cliffs of Dover,” a driving roots-rock song about an Iraq war veteran struggling with PTSD after returning home. Schoepp will be bringing his new music to audiences with a U.S. tour beginning on March 23 in Lake Orion, MI and making stops in Washington, D.C., New York and more.
share