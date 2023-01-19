Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee.

Deadline reports that Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee, plus Naveen Andrews, Sahana Srinivasan, Arjun Sriram, Ashwin Sakthivel, Ethan Suplee, and Nicholas Hamilton. Pete Holmes and Romy Rosemont will recur.

The eight episode half-hour series will be told through comical-and often conflicting-flashbacks from an interrogation room as the Pradeep family becomes involved with a neighborhood family that are polar-opposites from them. The romantic, personal, and professional entanglements lead to mamy surprising twists.

Hilty's character of Janice is described as a "sexy suburban Christian" who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.

Most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama "Smash," Tony nominee Megan Hilty is a dynamic performer both on stage and on screen.

On stage, Hilty received critical acclaim for her role of Brooke Ashton in the Roundabout Theater Company's revival of Noises Off including nominations for a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award and Drama League Award. She has also been seen as Glinda in Wicked and as Doralee in 9 to 5: the Musical.

On screen, she has been seen in Annie LIVE!, Patsy & Loretta, Difficult People, The Good Wife, Difficult People, Melissa and Joey, Sean Saves the World, Bones, Desperate Housewives, and more.