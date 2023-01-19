Wake Up With BWW 1/19: WICKED Tour Casting, FUNNY GIRL Album Signing, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include new casting for the National Tour of Wicked, a Funny Girl album signing, and more! Plus, check out a video of Aaron Tveit making his entrance in Moulin Rouge! as he returns to the show, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

New Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next Month

by Stephi Wild

The National Tour of Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members beginning next month!. (more...)

Photos: Apple TV+ Shares First Look at SCHMIGADOON! Season Two

by Michael Major

The new season will star Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit are set to return, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two. Check out the new photos now!. (more...)

Video: Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by HaleyJane Rose

Watch Aaron Tveit make his entrance as he returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch SOME LIKE IT HOT Perform 'You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him)' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

by Michael Major

J. Harrison Ghee, Christian Borle, and the cast of Some Like It Hot appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform 'You Can't Have Me (If You Don't Have Him).' The performance was introduced by the show's co-writer and resident Late Night comedian Amber Ruffin. Watch a video of the performance now!. (more...)

FUNNY GIRL Will Sign Copies of the Cast Album This Friday

by Stephi Wild

Funny Girl will host a Cast Album signing event this Friday! Members of the cast, including Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes, and Tovah Feldshuh, will be signing CDs at the August Wilson Theatre. Learn more about how you can attend here!. (more...)

Flashback: Celebrate 25 Years of RAGTIME

by Nicole Rosky

25 years ago today, on January 18, 1998, Ragtime opened on Broadway at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre). We're looking back on the beloved musical with video clips from its Broadway past!. (more...)

Musical Theatre West Kicks Off The New Year With 9 TO 5 Next Month

by Stephi Wild

Fifteen years after it made its original appearance in the Los Angeles theater scene, 9 to 5, The Musical is debuting on the Musical Theatre West stage! Musical Theatre West (MTW), Long Beach's premier theater company, will bring some of Dolly Parton's award-winning music to life for its first show of the 2023 season.. (more...)

A STRANGE LOOP, Reneé Rapp & More Nominated For GLAAD Media Awards - Full List of Nominations!

by Michael Major

& Juliet, Ain't No Mo, Kimberly Akimbo, A Strange Loop, Take Me Out, Better Nate Than Ever, High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, Trevor: the Musical, Reneé Rapp, Dove Cameron, Only Murders in the Building, and more were nominated for GLAAD Media Awards. Check out the complete list of nominations now!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!