Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next Month

New Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next Month

The new cast members begin performances on Tuesday, February 7 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL.

Jan. 18, 2023  

The National Tour of Broadway sensation Wicked will welcome new cast members beginning performances Tuesday, February 7 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL.

Timothy Shew (The Wizard) is new to the Wicked family. On Broadway, he was in the original company of Les Misérables, and played Jean Valjean for six years both on Broadway and in Australia. Timothy has had numerous leading and/or featured roles in Funny Girl, The Visit, Evita, Bye Bye Birdie, Wonderful Town, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Sunset Boulevard and Guys and Doll. On tour, he has appeared in The Light in the Piazza and Hello, Dolly! Timothy was a soloist for the Grammy-nominated Bernstein Mass Project at Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and The Vatican. He has had guest starring or recurring roles in "Madame Secretary," "Law & Order: SVU," "FBI: Most Wanted" and "Ryan's Hope."

Boise Holmes (Doctor Dillamond) is a Los Angeles actor, singer, writer, voiceover artist and licensed minister. His Broadway and National Tour credits include Tonton in Once on This Island and Mufasa in Disney's The Lion King (Germany). Boise can be seen and heard on television and radio as Exxon Mobil's "Mr. Supremium." Some of his television credits include "NCIS," "Law & Order," "Chicago Fire," "Grey's Anatomy" and "Blackish." Boise is a NAACP/Ovation Award winner.

Tara Kostmayer will be joining the National Tour of Wicked as Nessarose, after recently touring in Disney's Aladdin. Off-Broadway, she was in the NYCC Encores! production of A Chorus Line. Tara has also appeared in Chicago (The MUNY), Pride and Prejudice (TheatreWorks Silicon Valley) and Ojo (La Jolla Playhouse).

Kyle McArthur (Boq) is thrilled to be joining his first National Tour. He originated the role of Simon in the Off-Broadway musical Superhero at Second Stage and the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. His television credits include Showtime's "Penny Dreadful: City of Angels" as Brian Koenig and HBO's "The Deuce."

Christian Thompson is living out his childhood dream by joining Wicked and playing Fiyero. Originally from Ft. Lauderdale, he has appeared in Thoughts of a Colored Man, Ain't Too Proud (Original Broadway Company and First National Tour), and toured in the Rent 20th Anniversary Tour (Benny and Roger understudy). His Regional credits include the world premiere of The Devil Wears Prada and Catch Me If You Can at Arena Stage

They join a cast which currently includes Lissa deGuzman as Elphaba, Jennafer Newberry as Glinda, Natalie Venetia Belcon as Madame Morrible, with Emily Kristen Morris, Alexia Acebo, Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Remmie Bourgeois, Kyle Brown, Anthony Lee Bryant, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Jenny Florkowski, Sara Gonzales, Chelsea Cree Groen, Courtney Iventosch, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Ryan Mac, Brittany Marcell Monachino, David Scott Purdy, Jackie Raye, Andy Richardson, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, Paul Schwensen, Ben Susak, Brion Marquis Watson and Justin Wirick.

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.




Related Stories
WICKED National Tour Celebrates 5,000th Performance In Minneapolis Photo
WICKED National Tour Celebrates 5,000th Performance In Minneapolis
Pictured here is the touring company underneath the Orpheum Theatre marquee in Minneapolis.
Tickets for WICKED at the Orpheum Theatre to go on Sale This Friday Photo
Tickets for WICKED at the Orpheum Theatre to go on Sale This Friday
Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that WICKED, Minneapolis’ most popular musical will return to Minneapolis this summer to kick off the 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season Wednesday, July 27 to Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).
BWW Review: WICKED Flies High Photo
BWW Review: WICKED Flies High
Winning more than 100 international awards including three Tony Awards and a Grammy Award, WICKED has managed to cast its spell on more than 60 million people across the globe for nearly two decades, and is still going strong today. Read our critic's review.
Tickets to WICKED in Chicago to Go On Sale Monday Photo
Tickets to WICKED in Chicago to Go On Sale Monday
Broadway In Chicago has announced tickets for Chicago’s most popular musical, WICKED, will go on sale Monday, May 23, 2022. WICKED will play Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre for a limited engagement September 28 - December 4, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Meet the Broadway-Bound Choreographer of THE WIZ, JaQuel KnightVideo: Meet the Broadway-Bound Choreographer of THE WIZ, JaQuel Knight
January 18, 2023

Choreographer JaQuel Knight, known already for his iconic work in the music industry, will make his Broadway debut with the show. What moves him? He explains in this video.
SIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next MonthSIX Will Hold Open Casting Call in Nashville Next Month
January 18, 2023

Think you have what it takes to be one of the queens of Six? The musical will host an open casting call in Nashville next month! Learn more about how to attend here!
Flashback: Celebrate 25 Years of RAGTIMEFlashback: Celebrate 25 Years of RAGTIME
January 18, 2023

25 years ago today, on January 18, 1998, Ragtime opened on Broadway at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre). We're looking back on the beloved musical with video clips from its Broadway past!
Video: Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICALVideo: Aaron Tveit Returns to MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
January 18, 2023

Watch Aaron Tveit make his entrance as he returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway!
New Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next MonthNew Cast Members Will Join WICKED National Tour Next Month
January 18, 2023

The National Tour of Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members beginning next month!
share