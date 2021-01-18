Wake Up With BWW 1/18: Kelli O'Hara's Seth Concert Re-Airs Today, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Kelli O'Hara's concert with Seth Rudetsky, as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today January 18, at 3pm. BUY TICKETS HERE! Check out a clip from the concert below!

Original cast members from Hamilton reunited on Zoom for a Screen Actors Guild Q&A this weekend. The Zoom call featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr came together along with Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and director Thomas Kail.

1) VIDEO: Joaquina Kalukango Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as he chats with 2020 Tony nominee (for Slave Play) Joaquina Kalukango, who stars in Regina King and Kemp Powers' One Night in Miami. The film is available to stream on Prime Video starting January 15.. (more...)

2) Theater Stories: GYPSY, EVITA, THE COLOR PURPLE, the FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Revival, & More About The Broadway Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

This week's Theater Stories features the Broadway Theatre! Learn about the shows to have graced the stage of the theatre, including Gypsy, The Color Purple, Evita and more; the show that broke the theatre's box office record, and much more!. (more...)

3) BWW Feature: How Broadway Women's Alliance Is Changing the Game for Women in Theatre

by Alexa Criscitiello

In November 2017, a small group of women arranged a meet-up at the iconic theatre haunt Sardi's to discuss the realities of women working on the business end of Broadway. At this event, the group began outlining the most prevalent issues facing female and female-identifying professionals on Broadway and resolved to hold further events geared toward enacting long-term solutions.. (more...)

4) Music Producer and Songwriter Phil Spector Dies at 80

Record producer, musician, and songwriter Harvey Phillip Spector, known as Phil Spector, has died at age 80.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: BC/EFA Thanks Supporters For Their Help Amidst the Health Crisis

by Stage Tube

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released a new video, thanking supporters for all of their help amidst the health crisis.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Kelli O'Hara's concert, as part of The Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm. Tune in here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Bizet's Carmen, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. Learn more here!

What we're watching: HAMILTON Cast Members Reunite For the SAG Nominating Committee

Original cast members from Hamilton reunited on Zoom for a Screen Actors Guild Q&A this weekend. The Zoom call featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Leslie Odom Jr came together along with Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and director Thomas Kail.

The event was attended by members of the SAG nominating committee. Hamilton is eligible to be nominated for Golden Globes in the Comedy or Musical Categories.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mark Rylance, who turns 61 today!

Mark Rylance recently starred in Farinelli and the King on Broadway. Mark trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (1978-1980) under Hugh Cruttwell, and The Glasgow Citizens Theatre gave him his first job in 1980, a year in repertoire, a trip to the carnival in Venice with Goldoni, and an Equity card. Mark last appeared in New York at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse in 2016 in Nice Fish, which he co-authored with the Minnesota poet Louis Jenkins, and was directed by Claire van Kampen. The play was produced by The A.R.T. and St. Ann's, having originally been produced by Joe Dowling at The Guthrie Theatre and subsequently produced by Sonia Friedman for The Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. Mark last appeared at The Belasco Theatre in 2013 as the Countess Olivia in Twelfth Night, and Richard in Richard III. Both productions originated at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. They were subsequently produced by Sonia Friedman and directed by Tim Carroll, Artistic Director of The Shaw Festival, Canada. He has also appeared on Broadway as Johnny "Rooster" Byron in Jerusalem directed by Ian Rickson(The Music Box); Valere in La Bête (The Music Box) and Robert in Boeing-Boeing (The Longacre), both directed by Matthew Warchus. He first played in NYC for A Theatre for a New Audience, Henry V and Touchstone, 1992-94. Recent film work includes Chris Nolan's Dunkirk, Steven Spielberg's Big Friendly Giant and Bridge of Spies. He is heard as Flop in "Bing Bunny" for the BBC and Thomas Cromwell in "Wolf Hall," directed by Peter Kosminsky, which was aired in America in 2015 on PBS. He will appear in Steven Spielberg's new film Ready Player One, due for release in 2018. Mark was the Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre (1996-2006) and during his career has acted in over 50 productions of plays by Shakespeare and his contemporaries. He is an honorary bencher of the Middle Temple Hall in London; trustee of The Shakespearean Authorship Trust; an ambassador of SURVIVAL the movement for tribal peoples; and a patron of PEACE DIRECT, working for non-violent resolution of conflict. In 2017, he was knighted by HRH Prince William for services to Drama.

