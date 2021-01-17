Music Producer and Songwriter Phil Spector Dies at 80
In 2003, Spector was arrested for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson at his home, and was convicted in 2008.
Record producer, musician, and songwriter Harvey Phillip Spector, known as Phil Spector, has died at age 80.
Spector was known for developing the music production formula the Wall of Sound. He produced songs for the Ronettes, the Beatles, the Ramones, the Righteous Brothers, and George Harrison, among many others.
Spector also has many Broadway credits, writing songs featured in musicals including Uptown...It's Hot!, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Real Thing, The Cher Show, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.
In 2003, Spector was arrested for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson at his home, and was convicted in 2008. Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life in California state prison. He was incarcerated at the California State Health Care facility in Stockton at the time of his death, Deadline reports.
More Hot Stories For You
-
MATILDA Film Adds Emma Thompson As 'Miss Trunchbull' and Alisha Weir in the Title Role
The upcoming film adaptation of the acclaimed musical Matilda has found its title star! ...
DVR Alert: Hollywood Bowl Concert Series Kicks Off Tonight With MUSICALS AND MOVIES, With Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and Sutton Foster
As BroadwayWorld previously reported a new weekly concert series, IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, will air on PBS. The series kicks off today with t...
Songwriter Abigail Barlow is Turning Netflix Hit BRIDGERTON Into a TikTok Musical
'Heartbreak Hotel' singer and TikTok creator Abigail Barlow is going viral again with her new Bridgerton musical numbers!...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 16 - Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda!
On this day we're celebrating the birthday of the great Lin-Manuel Miranda! ...
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Susan Lucci, Cameron Mathison and More to Take Part in ABC DAYTIME: BACK ON BROADWAY
Your favorite stars from the celebrated ABC Daytime dramas “All My Children,” “One Life to Live” and “General Hospital” will reunite Thursday, Februar...
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Pre-Broadway Run in Chicago Pushed to 2022
Miranda Priestly stans will have to wait a bit longer to catch her on stage. Broadway In Chicago just announced today that the upcoming pre-Broadway W...