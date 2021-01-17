Music Producer and Songwriter Phil Spector Dies at 80

Record producer, musician, and songwriter Harvey Phillip Spector, known as Phil Spector, has died at age 80.

Spector was known for developing the music production formula the Wall of Sound. He produced songs for the Ronettes, the Beatles, the Ramones, the Righteous Brothers, and George Harrison, among many others.

Spector also has many Broadway credits, writing songs featured in musicals including Uptown...It's Hot!, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, The Real Thing, The Cher Show, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

In 2003, Spector was arrested for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson at his home, and was convicted in 2008. Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life in California state prison. He was incarcerated at the California State Health Care facility in Stockton at the time of his death, Deadline reports.