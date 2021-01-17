Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA
VIDEO: BC/EFA Thanks Supporters For Their Help Amidst the Health Crisis
"Thank you. Let's keep making a difference together."
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released a new video, thanking supporters for all of their help amidst the health crisis.
The video, titled "When Theaters Went Dark, You Became Our Light," shows clips from various performances and events held online over the past 10 months since Broadway shut down.
"This past year has tested in countless ways. But when theater went dark, you became our light. You rallied around artists and made an art a priority in troubled times," the video reads. "Together, we reimagined theater. And in doing so, you provided emergency assistance, healthy meals and hope. Thank you. Let's keep making a difference together."
Watch the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Skylar Astin & Kelly Clarkson Agree 'A Moment Like This' Is Difficult To Sing
- VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for the Film Adaptation of ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI, Starring Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson & More
- VIDEO: Cristin Milioti Shares Her Björk Impression on THE TONIGHT SHOW
- VIDEO: Jane Levy Talks ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS
- VIDEO: Lennie James Talks About Writing His First Play on a Bet
- VIDEO: BC/EFA Thanks Supporters For Their Help Amidst the Health Crisis