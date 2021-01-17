VIDEO: BC/EFA Thanks Supporters For Their Help Amidst the Health Crisis

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has released a new video, thanking supporters for all of their help amidst the health crisis.

The video, titled "When Theaters Went Dark, You Became Our Light," shows clips from various performances and events held online over the past 10 months since Broadway shut down.

"This past year has tested in countless ways. But when theater went dark, you became our light. You rallied around artists and made an art a priority in troubled times," the video reads. "Together, we reimagined theater. And in doing so, you provided emergency assistance, healthy meals and hope. Thank you. Let's keep making a difference together."

Watch the video below!