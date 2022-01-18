Wake Up With BWW 1/18: Keala Settle to Make West End Debut in & JULIET, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Keala Settle

Today's top stories include the West End debut of Keala Settle! It was recently announced that the Greatest Showman star will make her West End debut in & Juliet in the role of Nurse beginning March 29. She will be performing the role through June 18.

Plus, check out photos of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster taking their bows in The Music Man, as well as the cast of Ain't Too Proud's closing night bows.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

VIDEO: MOULIN ROUGE! Says Goodbye to Four Cast Members, Makes Donation to Project ALS

by Stephi Wild

Following yesterday's performance of Moulin Rouge, Aaron Tveit took the stage to give a speech honoring the cast members who were leaving the show, including Travis Ward-Osborne, Sam J. Cahn, Reed Luplau, and of course, Danny Burstein.. (more...)

Photos: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster Take Bows in THE MUSIC MAN

by Bruce Glikas

In just weeks, The Music Man officially marches back to Broadway, opening at the Winter Garden Theatre on February 10. Before it does, check out photos from a recent curtain call.. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Takes Closing Night Bows

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, the Tony Award®-winning musical sensation, played its final Broadway performance at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street). The musical, with a book by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff played 488 performances.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Watch WAITRESS, ALADDIN & TINA Prepare to Reopen in New PBS Documentary Clip

by Michael Major

Check out an exclusive clip of the Broadway casts of Aladdin, Waitress, and Tina: the Tina Turner Musical returning to rehearsals after the shutdown, including interviews with Michael James Scott, Sara Bareilles, and Adrienne Warren. The documentary will also feature interviews with Lea Salonga, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kristin Chenoweth, and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Pays Tribute to Marilyn Bergman

by Stephi Wild

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, songwriter Marilyn Bergman died at age 93 on January 8, 2022, due to non-Covid related respiratory problems. Now, Barbra Streisand has paid tribute to the Bergmans in a new video on her YouTube channel, featuring clips and photos of them together.. (more...)

Keala Settle ⁩to Make West End Debut as Nurse in & JULIET

by Chloe Rabinowitz

⁦⁦Keala Settle will be joining the cast of & Juliet in the West End in the role of Nurse beginning March 29. She will be performing the role through June 18.. (more...)

VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares Behind the Scenes Look at THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

by Michael Major

Apple TV+ has released a behind-the-scenes look at Joel Coen's new film adaption of The Tragedy of Macbeth. The feature includes interviews with the film's directors and designers, as well as the film's star, Denzel Washington. Watch the new featurette now!. (more...)

VIDEO: The Creatives of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Chat Bringing it to the West End

by Eleni Cashell

We chat to the show's creatives, Alex Timbers, Sonya Tayeh and Justin Levine, about the ten-year journey to the stage, and what makes the show so spectacular.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Mark Rylance, who turns 62 today!

Mark Rylance recently starred in Farinelli and the King on Broadway. Mark trained at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (1978-1980) under Hugh Cruttwell, and The Glasgow Citizens Theatre gave him his first job in 1980, a year in repertoire, a trip to the carnival in Venice with Goldoni, and an Equity card. Mark last appeared in New York at Brooklyn's St. Ann's Warehouse in 2016 in Nice Fish, which he co-authored with the Minnesota poet Louis Jenkins, and was directed by Claire van Kampen. The play was produced by The A.R.T. and St. Ann's, having originally been produced by Joe Dowling at The Guthrie Theatre and subsequently produced by Sonia Friedman for The Harold Pinter Theatre in London's West End. Mark last appeared at The Belasco Theatre in 2013 as the Countess Olivia in Twelfth Night, and Richard in Richard III. Both productions originated at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre. They were subsequently produced by Sonia Friedman and directed by Tim Carroll, Artistic Director of The Shaw Festival, Canada. He has also appeared on Broadway as Johnny "Rooster" Byron in Jerusalem directed by Ian Rickson(The Music Box); Valere in La Bête (The Music Box) and Robert in Boeing-Boeing (The Longacre), both directed by Matthew Warchus. He first played in NYC for A Theatre for a New Audience, Henry V and Touchstone, 1992-94. Recent film work includes Chris Nolan's Dunkirk, Steven Spielberg's Big Friendly Giant and Bridge of Spies. He is heard as Flop in "Bing Bunny" for the BBC and Thomas Cromwell in "Wolf Hall," directed by Peter Kosminsky, which was aired in America in 2015 on PBS. He will appear in Steven Spielberg's new film Ready Player One, due for release in 2018. Mark was the Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre (1996-2006) and during his career has acted in over 50 productions of plays by Shakespeare and his contemporaries. He is an honorary bencher of the Middle Temple Hall in London; trustee of The Shakespearean Authorship Trust; an ambassador of SURVIVAL the movement for tribal peoples; and a patron of PEACE DIRECT, working for non-violent resolution of conflict. In 2017, he was knighted by HRH Prince William for services to Drama.

