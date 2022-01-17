VIDEO: The Creatives of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Chat Bringing it to the West End

After a decade in the making, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has finally come to life and to the West End! It's now playing at London's Piccadilly Theatre.

Featuring musical mash-ups from over 165 songwriters, Moulin Rouge! The Musical remixes Baz Luhrmann's award-winning film in a celebration of truth, beauty, freedom and love.

Directed by two-time Tony Award-nominated writer and director Alex Timbers, the musical tells the love story of American poet, Christian, and Satine, the star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub. Together with their bohemian friends, they must save the nightclub from ruin, and the clutches of the greedy Duke of Monroth.

Both the show's choreographer Sonya Tayeh and musical supervisor and orchestrator Justin Levine have received an Outer Critics Circle Award Honour for their work on Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

We chat to the show's creatives, Alex Timbers, Sonya Tayeh and Justin Levine, about the ten-year journey to the stage, and what makes the show so spectacular. Watch the video below!

And we've also chatted to the show's brilliant cast - watch that video here!