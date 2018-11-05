Wake Up With BWW 11/5: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of AMERICAN SON, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: The Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL Takes Final Bow in Toronto

by Stage Tube - November 04, 2018

The cast of Bat Out Of Hell took their final bow in Toronto last night, November 3.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Urges People to Vote With New Song

by BWW News Desk - November 04, 2018

In a new video filmed backstage at the Broadway hit Hamilton, and posted on Twitter, the cast is urging people to get out and vote.. (more...)

3) Getting to Know Elaine May, Star of Broadway's THE WAVERLY GALLERY

by Julie Musbach - November 04, 2018

Elaine May might just be the legend you've never heard of. Currently starring in Kenneth Lonergan's The Waverly Gallery, May has a prolific career backing up her claim to the Broadway stage.. (more...)

4) BWW Album Review: DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Original Broadway Cast Recording) [Deluxe Album] Glitters with Solid Performances

by David Clarke - November 04, 2018

Today, Atlantic Records digitally dropped DEAR EVAN HANSEN (Original Broadway Cast Recording) [Deluxe Album]. This version of the lauded and critically acclaimed cast album offers four songs cut from the show, an acoustic version of 'Disappear,' and a Katy Perry cover of 'Waving Through A Window.'. (more...)

5) From Ugly Betty to a Broadway Household Name, Take a Look Back on the Stage Career of Michael Urie

by Stephanie Wild - November 04, 2018

Up until just a few years ago, Michael Urie may have been best known as Marc St. Jame from the television series Ugly Betty. Now, however, Broadway fans have come to know him as a household name in the theatre community. Today, we're taking a look back on Urie's stage career, ahead of his return to Broadway this season in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jeremy Jordan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Roundabout's USUAL GIRLS opens tonight!

-Matthew Broderick Will Host The Drama League's Benefit Gala Honoring Nathan Lane tonight!

-Charles Strouse, Andy Karl, Ahrens & Flaherty, and More Will Celebrate The Life Of Thomas Meehan tonight!

BWW Exclusive: You're a Mean One, Gavin Lee! Meet the New Grinch of This Holiday Season

What we're watching: Saturday Night Live Tackles #MeToo, Jabs at Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More in a New Political Musical

Social Butterfly: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AMERICAN SON

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andrea McArdle, who turns 55 today!

At the age of 7, McArdle began performing in musical theater and television commercials. By 1974, she had a regular role on the soap opera Search for Tomorrow, winning an award for best daytime juvenile actress. She continued on the show for two and a half years before being cast in the chorus of "tough girls" for the road tryouts of the new musical "Annie."

As the lead in "Annie," she became the youngest performer ever to be nominated for a Tony as Best Lead Actress in a Musical. Her other Broadway credits include "State Fair," "Jerry's Girls" "Beauty and the Beast" and "Les Miserables." She has shared the stage with such luminaries as Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Bob Hope, Liberace and Frank Sinatra, and appeared on numerous television shows.

A native of Brick, NJ, Blackstone is a recipient of the 2011 Capezio A.C.E. Award for Choreographic Excellence. He learned from his parents, who were teachers at the Denise Daniele Dance Center in Brick for 45 years, and he, too, is a natural teacher and choreographer.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles