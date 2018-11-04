VIDEO: Saturday Night Live Tackles #MeToo, Jabs at Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More in a New Political Musical

In a sketch on last night's Saturday Night Live, the cast presented a musical called Divided We Stand, which takes a jab at today's political climate.

The sketch played like a commercial, featuring fake reviews for the show, and clips of the musical numbers, including one about the #MeToo movement. They even poke fun at Lin-Manuel Miranda, with raps performed by a man clearly dressed as the Broadway icon.

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You