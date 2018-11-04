VIDEO: Saturday Night Live Tackles #MeToo, Jabs at Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More in a New Political Musical

Nov. 4, 2018  

In a sketch on last night's Saturday Night Live, the cast presented a musical called Divided We Stand, which takes a jab at today's political climate.

The sketch played like a commercial, featuring fake reviews for the show, and clips of the musical numbers, including one about the #MeToo movement. They even poke fun at Lin-Manuel Miranda, with raps performed by a man clearly dressed as the Broadway icon.

Watch the full sketch below!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.

VIDEO: Saturday Night Live Tackles #MeToo, Jabs at Lin-Manuel Miranda, and More in a New Political Musical
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles



More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Belts it Out With James Corden on CARPOOL KARAOKE
  • VIDEO: Listen to Panic! At The Disco's Version of 'The Greatest Show'
  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Opens Up to GOOD MORNING AMERICA About Her New Album
  • VIDEO: Billy Porter Talks to Wendy Williams About Marriage, Coming Out and AMERICAN HORROR STORY
  • VIDEO: The Cast of BAT OUT OF HELL Takes Final Bow in Toronto
  • VIDEO: Watch Krysta Rodriguez and Lauren Marcus Sing Jonathan Larson's 'White Male World'

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE